Waterfalls, Canyons and the Painted Hills: A Road Trip with Endless Views

Oregon’s natural beauty is expansive across the state. What better way to experience that beauty than exploring one of Oregon’s “7 Wonders”? The Painted Hills are a geological landmark worth the four-hour drive from Eugene — especially when that drive includes stops at waterfalls, canyon hikes and desert views.

The Painted Hills, located in Central Oregon, are one of three units that make up the John Day Fossil Beds. The hills get their namesake from the distinguished stripes of tan, red, black and orange layered on the hillsides.

A little over an hour into the drive, take a stop at Sahalie Falls off Highway 126 along the McKenzie River. This picturesque waterfall plunges 100 feet into Gatorade-blue water. The short, paved trail to view the waterfall is perfect for those wanting to stretch their legs without trekking for miles. The viewpoint also offers a great vantage point to hold your breath and clench your teeth as you watch cliff jumpers take the ill-advised 100-foot plunge into the cold water below. For those looking to gain some mileage, there is a 2.6-mile loop trail that connects Sahalie Falls with another grand waterfall, Koosah Falls.

Just over halfway between Eugene and the Painted Hills is Smith Rock State Park off Highway 97 near Redmond. Trading green shrubbery and icy cold waterfalls for towering rock formations, Smith Rock offers a break from the damp Willamette Valley with a desert-esque climate.

One of the most popular trails at Smith Rock is “Misery Ridge.” Don’t let the daunting name turn you off from this hike, as its name pays homage to early pioneers who were tasked with traversing over rough mountain passes in wagon trains. The trail ascends .68 miles up to the 3,360-foot summit. Here, hikers can take in views of the rock formations and Crooked River. If you’d rather climb to the summit and beyond, Smith Rock is known as the birthplace of U.S. sport climbing, according to SmithRock.com, with more than 2,200 routes.

After a few detours and stops along the way, the Painted Hills are the final destination. The vibrant colored layers on hills are considered a geological marvel as they represent a specific period in geological history and serve as a time capsule for fossilized remains of plants and animals, making the Painted Hills one of those “7 Wonders of Oregon.” According to the National Park Service, the leaf fossils located at the Hills are 30 to 39 million years old, and the animal fossils found in a small outcropping of rock are from 27 to 30 million years ago. Visitors can view some of these fossils from the trails, ranging from the 1.6-mile Carroll Rim Trail to the .25-mile Painted Cove Trail.

Changing light and moisture levels can change the hues and tones of the Painted Hills. In the spring and summer months, the hills are often accompanied by yellow wildflowers that grow in open areas and ripple onto the hills. Winter months bring a sheet of white as small bits of red and tan peek through. The National Park Service recommends going to the hills in the late afternoon for the best photography lighting, yet the distinct colors are visible during all hours of the day.

End your day in Mitchell, about 10 miles south of the Painted Hills, and stay in the Painted Hills Vacation Cottages. Choose from one of four uniquely decorated cottages, ranging from the “Sunset Cottage,” which can hold up to 10 guests, or the “Hollyhock Guest House,” ideal for a solo trip or a group of two.

As more visitors make the trip to the Painted Hills, protecting the trails and preserving the fragile landscape is key to keeping this natural wonder intact for generations to come. Take care to stay on the marked trails and avoid touching the fossil beds.

