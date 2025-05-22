Journalism Under Attack

By faculty and staff in the School of Journalism and Communication at the University of Oregon

Dear students, colleagues and our community,

Journalism and freedom of speech are under attack. We write this letter as proud journalism faculty and staff at the University of Oregon who feel the urgency of the times. These are not isolated events, anomalies in an otherwise functioning system. These are systemic and systematic attacks on the First Amendment by our own government.

In recent months, the administration has targeted journalism. Lawsuits are in motion against 60 Minutes, the Des Moines Register and the Pulitzer Prize Board while the Associated Press was banned from the White House for refusing to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America in its coverage.

Voice of America has been gutted, and an executive order would defund the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Our political leaders have set a tone of accusation and denial, and the label “fake news” has normalized open hostility against journalism and journalists.

Large corporations have the choice whether to fight or acquiesce. But these attacks chill the broader journalism landscape, pressuring local news organizations to make choices about whether to publish news that risks lawsuits and costly legal action.

Rümeysa Öztürk, a Tufts University Ph.D. student, was arrested by plainclothes ICE agents on the streets of Boston on March 26 and was held for six weeks in a Louisiana detention center for the act of writing an op-ed in her college newspaper. A federal court ordered her release.

From the highest offices of our government, we’ve heard rhetoric that characterizes journalists not as citizens doing the hard work of democracy, but as enemies to be discredited. And this rhetoric has spread to state and local government leaders, a contagious disease in a country that has lost its herd immunity.

Let us be clear: These actions are not political disagreements or critiques of coverage. They are threats — direct and indirect — to the constitutional foundation of our democracy. You do not have to like what journalists report to support their right to publish.

As teachers, we train our students to report honestly, think critically and serve the public good. As a university community, we are charged with nurturing free inquiry, principled debate and the exchange of ideas across differences. These values are not partisan. They are democratic.

To our students: Your work matters. You are carrying on the essential, often risky work of bearing witness and seeking truth. Journalism is not an act of compliance. It is an act of responsibility.

To our community: A free press is not a luxury. It is a safeguard. At its best, it holds power accountable, exposes injustice and helps us understand one another. It is a check against the excesses of governments and corporations. To weaken it — whether through legal intimidation, rhetorical attacks or bureaucratic roadblocks — is to weaken the public’s ability to know, to question and to decide.

Silence is not neutrality. In moments like this, we must affirm, clearly and unapologetically: The role of journalism is essential. The right to report, to question and to publish is not a privilege granted by the government. It is a right enshrined in the First Amendment and defended by generations who came before us.

Respectfully,

Faculty and staff in the School of Journalism and Communication at the University of Oregon

Charles Butler, professor of practice • Christopher Chávez, professor • A ri Coburn, development program coordinator • Alex Segrè Cohen, assistant professor • Nicole Dahmen, professor • Andrew DeVigal, director, Agora Journalism Center • Therese Devoe, building & operations manager • Torsten Kjellstrand, journalist • David Koranda, professor of practice emeritus • Peter David Laufer, James Wallace Chair, professor • Dr. Regina G. Lawrence, associate dean and professor • Tai Le, communications & events assistant • Ed Madison, associate professor • Nick Mahlum, SOJC academic affairs project manager • Karen McIntyre, assistant professor • Joey McMurry, instructor • Annie McVay, graduate programs assistant • Juan-Carlos Molleda, dean and professor • Daniel D. Morrison, professor of practice • Deborah Morrison, Ph.D., professor, associate dean • Camilla Mortensen, Ph.D., instructor, Eugene Weekly editor • Hailey Nailor, career & academic advisor • Julianne Newton, professor and doctoral program director • Sung Park, professor of practice • Kym Rohman, instructor • Lori Shontz, professor of practice • H. Leslie Steeves, professor • John Sutter, assistant professor • Brent Walth, associate professor • Christine Wise, professor of practice • Will Yurman, instructor •

