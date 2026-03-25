The rise of white Christian nationalism across the United States demonstrates an egregious abuse of the Christian faith and violates the core principles of American democracy that ensure freedom of religion and the right to self-determination.

This degradation of Christianity should concern all people of conscience as we witness the abuses of power and evils done in the name of Christianity. We, as people of various faiths, in the spirit of solidarity, affirm our support for the Palm Sunday Action, which speaks a resounding no to the manipulation, coercion and perversion that is white Christian nationalism and whole-hearted yes to Christianity based on the Jesus of the Bible.

As allies, witnesses, interfaith partners and fellow Christians, we support efforts to reaffirm the core principles of the Christian faith and reclaim this faith in the public square. For too long now, the ideas of white Christian nationalism have been the defining narrative of American Christianity in public life. These beliefs, however, do not represent millions of Christians throughout the U.S.

It is time for those who claim Christianity and recognize that white Christian nationalism is not an authentic representation of their beliefs to make public declarations that demonstrate the heart of their faith.

To reclaim the narrative of Christianity as a faith rooted in God’s love that seeks to make the world a more healed and just place, Christians and their allies must rise to set the record straight and demonstrate what it means to be a follower of Christ.

We support the efforts of those involved in this Palm Sunday Action to reclaim the authentic teachings of Jesus, who remains the authority and example for the Christian faith as well as the head of the church. Jesus, who is described in the Bible as having lived as a refugee (Matthew 2:13-15), was also a servant leader and healer.

The foundational teachings of Jesus center on love, justice, and mercy and charge adherents to feed the hungry, welcome the stranger, clothe the naked, care for the ill, visit the imprisoned, and serve the least of these as if they were Jesus himself (Matthew 25:25-40).

First Christian Church of Eugene, Rev. Valerie Austin Central Presbyterian Church of Eugene, Rev. Jennifer Martin First Presbyterian Church, Cottage Grove, Rev. Karen Hill Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, Rev. Birch Rambo First Congregational Church of Eugene, Rev. Eric Elnes, Ph.D. First United Methodist Church of Eugene, Rev. Ryan Scott Asbury United Methodist Church, Eugene, Rev. Fred Lydum