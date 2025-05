A newspaper not only provides information to its community, it also provides a forum for community members to weigh in on issues that matter to them, and engages in a dialogue. Eugene Weekly seeks to amplify voices and facilitate that dialogue, so in addition to running letters to the editor each week as well as periodic columns and guest viewpoints, we periodically run a Local and Vocal viewpoint issue.

Read on for local voices on topics both local and international.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email EW Extra (Every Tuesday) Activist Alert

Local & Vocal (Every Thursday) What's Happening (Entertainment & Events)

Featured Local Savings