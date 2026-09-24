Thrifty Business

The cinematic fashion of teen idols like Molly Ringwald, Michael J. Fox and Lisa Bonet was truly Some Kind of Wonderful — but in Eugene, those Fast Times party on. It is not Weird Science to emulate the magnetic self expression that is the vibrant, durable clothing of the past. All one has to do is go on an Excellent Adventure through The Labyrinth of Eugene’s vintage and thrift shops.

In our thrifting issue, we explore the difference between vintage and thrift stores (and why both rock), show you how to build a thrifty Halloween costume and, as always, spotlight some local shops perfect for styling brains, athletes, basket cases, princesses, criminals and everyone in between. — Savannah Brown