Not Your Grandma’s Show About Sex (Wait, Yes It Is)

“A Grandma’s Surprising Sexual Renaissance” is the subtitle that says it all for Charla Hathaway’s one-woman show, Naked at My Age. Hathaway is a Portland-based sexologist who is known by many as the “fairy godmother of sex.” Naked at My Age follows Hathaway’s experience getting into sex work in her mid-50s (which was over 20 years ago) after having an extramarital affair with a French soldier, and the lessons she’s learned about sex and intimacy through her adventures. Hathaway, who has written multiple books on sexuality, says “I’ve been an erotic muse and teacher with vulnerable and valuable stories to tell.” Her show, which is more of a lively conversation, promises lots of laughs and lessons spanning from her 20-year career as a sex worker. “People attending my show will find a mature woman advocating bodily autonomy — our basic right as consenting adults to use our bodies how we choose, without government interference. It’s about freedom, a clear message to decriminalize sex work,” she says. The show will also feature clown opener Nicole Medema. “For me, clowning is about exploring what makes us human. Often, I end up going places that are uncomfortable or unseen,” Medema says. “The inspiration for this show came from a conversation that Charla and I had about how a clown’s unabashed curiosity might encounter sexuality.” The show and the opening act is an irreverently reverent and “salacious” sexual exploration that “you could take your mother to,” according to Hathaway.

Naked at My Age is 7:30 pm Friday, May 30, at The Hybrid Gallery, 941 West 3rd Avenue. Doors open at 7 pm, and the event is 21-plus. Tickets are $20 advance at TheHybridEugene.com and $22 day of the show.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email EW Extra (Every Tuesday) Activist Alert

Local & Vocal (Every Thursday) What's Happening (Entertainment & Events)

Featured Local Savings