There’s No Place Like Home

Jazz vocalist Gina Saputo, a Springfield High School graduate who sometimes performs with Jeff Goldblum’s Los Angeles-based jazz band, Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, plays June 13 at Wildish Community Theater in downtown Springfield, supporting her new release, Daydream. From Linda Ronstadt’s “You’re No Good” to Judy Garland’s “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” Daydream is an eclectic mix of tunes featuring Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan classics, which Saputo says she’s performed before. This time, though, she says she put her stamp on the arrangements, adding mid-century dissonance, revealing Saputo’s admiration for Thelonious Monk and Charles Mingus. Be-bop inflected, Daydream recalls the exhilarating, hectic thrill of what it must have been like as a young jazzbo in New York circa 1960. Saputo tells Eugene Weekly, “My taste is darker” than what some might expect. “I love dissonance in harmony. I love tension,” she says. Even still, Saputo says she selected the songs for their strong lyrics and melodies, and her world-class alto never falters. Daydream is Saputo’s first full-length album release since 2019’s Duetto, recorded while Saputo still lived in L.A., which reached No. 4 on the iTunes jazz charts. Since then, Saputo and her husband, jazz musician Joe Bagg, with whom she collaborated on Daydream and who will accompany her at the Wildish, have moved to Portland, but Saputo still tours the world. Saputo is an alumna of several youth arts organizations in the Eugene-Springfield area. She often sings at The Jazz Station in downtown Eugene, and she credits her upbringing in Lane County to what she’s accomplished in her career. “This community put that fire in me. I’m grateful for that,” she says.

Gina Saputo celebrates Daydream at 7 pm Friday, June 13, at Wildish Theater, 630 Main Street, Springfield. Tickets start at $15, and the concert is all-ages.

