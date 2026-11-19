The University of Oregon Symphony Orchestra presents “Arcadia” Nov. 24, the ensemble’s first Hult Center appearance of the season. UO Director of Orchestral Studies and Associate Professor of Conducting David M. Jacobs leads the student group in six performances each year: four at Beall Concert Hall on the UO campus and two at the Hult Center. The Nov. 24 event opens with Mozart’s Jupiter Symphony. “Arcadia” means unspoiled nature. The concert’s second half unites themes of French Impressionism and the natural world, featuring Debussy’s “Prelude to an Afternoon of a Faun” and the second suite from Ravel’s ballet Daphnis and Chloe. Jacobs says that in Jupiter, Mozart writes in Bach’s intellectual, fugue-like style, while Debussy is more romantic, creating “this very pleasant bucolic scene that sort of washes over you.” Ravel’s ballet is a love story, evoking a sunrise with an odd-metered dance in the second movement. Since UO’s Symphony Orchestra is used to seeing Eugene Symphony and other touring acts at the venue, Jacobs says the Hult Center concert is an “elevated” experience for the student performers.

University of Oregon Symphony Orchestra: Arcadia is 7:30 pm Tuesday, Nov. 24 at the Hult Center. Tickets begin at $15 and are available at HultCenter.org. The concert is all ages.