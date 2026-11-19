Get ready for a night of rock and metal when the axe-wielding, headbanging crew of Fire Priestess joins Code Red and VudooDollz at WOW Hall. Eugene-based Code Red is Oregon’s self-proclaimed party band, playing high-energy rock covers from the ’70s through 2000s. VudooDollz is a cover band hailing from Springfield. Eugene’s own Fire Priestess prides themselves on meticulously playing the most epic songs by legendary bands such as Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath, Metallica, Heart, Dio, Judas Priest, AC/DC, Scorpions, Motorhead and others. All three bands feature female lead vocalists. “We’re gonna play your favorite stuff, and we’re gonna play it reverently, passionately, and it’s gonna make you feel like you did something worthwhile,” says Steve Kachinsky Blakmoor, Fire Priestess’ lead and rhythm guitarist. “We’re going to serve it up just the way you like it.” Along with Blakmoor, Fire Priestess’ lineup consists of Mimi Jacquez on lead vocals, Issa Koberstein on lead and rhythm guitar, Kris McBride on backing vocals and bass, Brian Middleton on drums and Michelle Small on harmony vocals. It’s an all ages show and everyone is invited to the party. “If it’s too loud, you’re too old,” goes the saying as popularized by Ted Nugent. Horns up!

Code Red, Fire Priestess and VudooDollz perform 8 pm Friday, Nov. 20 at WOW Hall. Doors 7 pm. Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 day of show and available at WowHall.org. The show is all ages.