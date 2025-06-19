Activist Alert

“A patriot must always be ready to defend his country against his government.” ― Edward Abbey
Upcoming Rallies, Marches, Trainings and Protests
• Disappeared in America Visual Action, June 26, place and time TBA. Showing up at courthouses and town squares across the country to say: in America, we don’t let the government disappear people.
Weekly/Ongoing
• Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am, Mondays, corners of 29th and Willamette Street.
• Protest U.S.-supported genocide in Palestine, 4:30 pm to 6 pm, Mondays, oppose U.S. aid to Israel, 405 East 8th Avenue at Wayne Lyman Morse United States Courthouse.
• Weekly vigils against the genocide in Gaza, 5 pm, Wednesdays, Planet Versus Pentagon, old federal building, corner of 7th & Pearl.
• Veterans for Peace, noon to 3 pm, Fridays, 7th and Pearl.
• Stop the Cuts, noon Fridays, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive.
• Signmaking at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm Tuesday through Saturday, help with signmaking 11 am to 1 pm Wednesdays. Paint up to four signs for a donation of $5 to $10. MECCA, 555 High Street.
• Stand in solidarity with Food Not Bombs feeding the community, 3:30 pm Fridays, Food Not Bombs, Downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/foodnotbombs_eugene.
• Nonviolent Assembly Protesting Dissolution of Our Constitutional Rights, 10 am to 2 pm, Saturdays, 211 East 7th Avenue.
