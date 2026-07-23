Playing with Food

It’s summer, we’re hot and we’re hungry so it’s time for our Summer Chow — an excursion into the variety of foods and places to eat around Lane County with flavors from around the world.

Meet The Salty Chef, Eugene Weekly’s new food reviewer who will appear each month with a salty take on area foods.

Take a trip to Laurelwood Golf Course to hit some balls and sample the menu, or fight off the summer heat with a tour of hot soups (anyone else’s mom tell you hot soup cools you down?).

Sample the Italian cuisine of Beccofino, the eggy goodness of Only Yolking and other morsels of goodness!