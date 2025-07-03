Moshpit Market Ready to Rock and Roll

Looking for a rad time with punk rock in Eugene? On Saturday, July 5, Moshpit Market, a weirdos fair and punk show looks to keep the community celebrations going in an alternative way this holiday weekend. There will be vendors on site like Bees Pottery Palace and Fiadh Leather and Hide Works, and the bands Millions of Dead Cops, Fenotype, Percolator and Culprit all perform at Wandering Goat Coffee. Radical Alternative Development (RAD) Founder BriJit Jenkins describes the community-building project as “a place to have fun and feel a part of something bigger than yourself.” Spend your Saturday afternoon engaging with local DIY goth/punk vendors, a Dunk a Punk Dunk Tank, and the bands playing punk rock, all while supporting the DIY punk community and punk scene. The event is “a melting pot for people who don’t fit in,” Jenkins says. Originally formed in the 1980s, notable punk band MDC will rock Wandering Goat Coffee’s floor on Saturday night. RAD’s Moshpit Market’s good vibes brings the community together to celebrate inclusivity and a healthy space for expression — open to all ages and those looking for a great time. — Corin Antonio

Moshpit Market is 4 pm to 10 pm Saturday, July 5, at Wandering Goat, 268 Madison Street. The market is free. Music is $10 to $15, NOTAFLOF.

