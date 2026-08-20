Ice Cream, You Scream, We all Scream

Habitat for Humanity of Central Lane is hosting its fifth annual ice cream social and fundraiser on Sunday. This year’s social features a brand new ice cream truck with an outer-space theme, which Annie Leadingham, development and marketing director, says represents “how out of this world it’s going to be.” The social has a variety of games, such as outdoor bowling, a prize wheel and a raffle where participants can win prize boxes. One of the prize boxes is a garden package, where participants can win a peacock garden piece and herb growing kits. Leadingham says that unlike bigger fundraisers, a business or individual can become a sponsor for the Ice Cream Social for $75 or donate in-kind donations. “Our focus on sponsors are general people within a mile and a half or two miles radius of us in the community,” she says. “It allows them to get some smaller buy-in and be a part of the community.” She adds, “That’s really the whole reason why we started doing the ice cream social is to just build community.” The proceeds go back to the community to help with ongoing projects, such as the Ramp Up Challenge, which aims to provide ramps to make houses more accessible for those in wheelchairs. Leadingham says the ice cream social will provide options for those that are vegan, vegetarian and dairy-free to make the event accessible to those with all diet preferences. “We all need to work together and make this a better place, you know? Think globally, act locally, all of that good stuff,” Leadingham says.

The fifth annual ice cream social and fundraiser is 1 pm 3 pm Sunday, August 23, at Habitat for Humanity of Central Lane, 1210 Oak Patch Road.