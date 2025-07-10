Finding Furever Homes for Animals

When you visit parks, lakes and even cafés, dogs are running, swimming and jumping around. The dogs and cats with homes are the happy ones and, “so many dogs need to find a forever home,” says senior volunteer Liz Everett at Lucky Paws Rescue. Lucky Paws Rescue Adoption is an event that will bring about 10 dogs and even some kittens to PublicHouse July 13. Everett says that even if you are not ready to adopt, you can still come and pet and love the animals. “Those animals need to get over their fears,” she says. If you are interested and find a new family member at the event, you can fill out the application online, and if approved, you could take the lucky animal home with you. Everett says she feels blessed as community establishments such as PublicHouse and beergarden have reached out to Lucky Paws to have them host an event there. After this weekend’s adoption event at PublicHouse, Lucky Paws will have another event the following week on Sunday, July 20, at beergarden. “Give them some love,” she says.

Lucky Paws Rescue Adoption Event is 1 pm to 4 pm, Sunday, July 13, at PublicHouse, 418 A Street, Springfield, and 1 pm to 4 pm Sunday, July 20, at beergarden, 777 West 6th Avenue. Both events are free. Learn more about Lucky Paws and see which dogs will be there on Facebook at Lucky Paws Rescue Friends.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email EW Extra (Every Tuesday) Activist Alert

Local & Vocal (Every Thursday) What's Happening (Entertainment & Events)

Featured Local Savings