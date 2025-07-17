Celebrate Your Culture Boldly 

It is not only the Tuesday Taco nights or sipping tequila. “The event is focused on creating a space for community,” Antonio Huerta, director of Comunidad y Herencia Cultural, says of Noche Cultural.

“Creating a space” — while he says this phrase tends to be overused sometimes — Huerta sees the great need for that space, especially in the Latino community now, as fear has arisen with recent ICE actions and President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. He says that a place where people who look alike can gather and speak their own language is needed.

From food, dance to arts, on July 19, Noche Cultural hosts an evening filled with the richness of Latino culture. Noche Cultural first started in 2016, and Huerta says that people come from all over Oregon — Portland, Salem, Medford, and even Klamath Falls — to join in.

“We are social beings,” Huerta says, adding, “It’s true that Latino people are very family and community oriented.” Bouncy houses, soccer, face painting and many more activities for children and families will be going throughout the event.

Comunidad y Herencia Cultural is a nonprofit organization that serves the Latinx community through events such as Noche Cultural, and Huerta also performs charreria, the art of Mexican horsemanship.

At the event, there will be professional performers and local groups, including high school students, joining in. Huerta says that having youth involved with this event can further encourage them to experience and learn more about their own culture. “It can encourage more identity exploration,” Huerta says.

Jessica Zapata, the founder of Eugene Arte Latino, an organization that promotes Latino culture and arts, reaches out to youth to be involved in community activities, including Noche Cultural.

Zapata runs Latinos Unidos, and Angela Sequen joined Noche Cultural three years ago through the Latino cultural club. Sequen became the president of Latinos Unidos in high school and started participating at Noche Cultural by helping her mother decorate the space as well as her booth where she has balloon figures.

“It felt very comforting to have a community of people, different backgrounds, cultures, enjoying food, activities,” Sequen says. “They cared about things I care about.”

Zapata is from Mexico and understands the importance of the space where people can express their language and culture. One of her goals is to get more young people involved in sharing and promoting the Latino culture. She received a lot of positive feedback from students, such as “it is the best experience,” by helping out at the event or doing cultural activities. Zapata says that some students haven’t been able to visit where their families came from, and getting involved with these types of activities can help them understand the culture better.

Zapata mentors children and youth around the Eugene and Springfield area, around the country and even in Mexico to assist them through cultural experiences. She is also a Spanish teacher at Willamette High School, and she emphasizes the importance of Spanish as a language for people from the Latino community.

This year, Sequen will help out her mother again as she welcomes the community. “That event is something everybody should go to or attend at least once,” she says. “You will experience a lot of connection and community.” Performers include Huehca Omeyocan, Raíces de Oregón, Corazón Oaxaqueño, Dale Cuerda, Azúcar Community Group, The Ratie D Band and Baile Con La 4ta Banda/Dance with La 4ta Banda.

Noche Cultural is from 4 pm to 10 pm on Saturday, July 19, at Island Park, 200 West B Street, Springfield. It is $5 for admission; free for under 15 years old. Visit NocheCultural.com for tickets and more information.

