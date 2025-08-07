Love, Betrayal and Dogs

The stars of the show might well be the dogs — Maisie and Brodie, sister-brother golden retrievers. These two cuties take turns playing the canine character of Crab, the loyal companion of Lance (Zoe Holbo), in this community production of Two Gentlemen of Verona. Crab is portrayed in the original Shakespeare text as surly and unexpressive, but — hey, how grumpy can golden retrievers frolicking in the park be? Find out Saturdays and Sundays through August 24 when Free Shakespeare in the Park: Two Gentlemen of Verona takes to the outdoor staging area at the south end of Amazon Community Center. The play, which opened August 2 and 3, is a romantic comedy that touches on all the features of a Shakespeare play. There’s loyalty tested by love and betrayal. There’s Valentine (Kali Kardas), who travels to Milan and falls for Sylvia (Jessica Ruth Baker). There’s Valentine’s best mate Proteus (Josh Simpson), who remains in Verona with his love interest, Julia (Phoebe Thompson). Proteus is sent to Milan and he, too, falls for Sylvia — and mayhem ensues. Sharon Selove, who founded Free Shakespeare in the Park in 1999 and remains its artistic director, explains that her inspiration for outdoor Shakespeare plays came while growing up in New York City. “I got turned on to Shakespeare by Shakespeare in the Park,” she says, adding that after 26 years with Eugene’s productions, children who were once audience members are now part of casts. “Amazon Community Center has been instrumental in our growth. It’s really a community endeavour.”

Free Shakespeare in the Park: Two Gentlemen of Verona has 6 pm performances on Saturdays and Sundays August 9 and 10, 16 and 17 and 23 and 24 at Amazon Community Center, 2700 Hilyard Street. The August 10 performance will be ASL interpreted. Free.

