• In case you missed the memo last week — Friday, August 8, is the annual SLUG queen pageant and coronation. If you haven’t been, the coronation of the queen of the Society for the Legitimization of the Ubiquitous Gastropod is about as Eugene an event as it gets! Head downtown to the Park Blocks Saturday Market Stage about 6 pm and let the fun begin!

• You know what else is on the horizon? Best of Eugene! Nominations start next week! Is there a category we have not had in the past you really, really, really think we should have had? Send it now or hold your peace until next year! Drop us a note at Editor@EugeneWeekly.com.

• Hey quilters! For all of you who were saddened by Joann’s closing per our Slant back in March, we were wandering around downtown Eugene, as one does, and saw Quilt Creative has opened at 62 West 13th Avenue. Check out its fabrics, classes and more, and maybe make a protest quilt and send us a photo? Got a little local business Weekly readers should know about? Send it to the same email you just sent your Best of suggestion to!

• Embezzlement update: The next court appearance for Elisha Young, Eugene Weekly’s former office manager indicted on five felony counts, was pushed back from August 7 to August 27, a fairly standard part of the judicial process. She is still out on monitored pretrial release post a lengthy extradition process from Ohio where she had been living.

• Speaking of crime, the folks of Reddit in Eugene have given two thumbs down to the Eugene Police Department’s new digital sign at its Country Club Road headquarters. The police station, like the hospital, is across the river from downtown Eugene and at flood risk, making for an interesting scenario if we get hit by the Cascadia quake and dams come down. For a good time, check out the FEMA flood maps on the city of Eugene website.

• This week is one of our periodical Local and Vocal viewpoint roundups. What does it take to get an opinion piece in the Weekly? Write about a topic our local audience cares about and send it in! Be patient — sometimes it takes us time to squeak it in print — and keep it to 500 to 800 words, supply your name, a one-line bio, and be open to edits. Send it to Editor@EugeneWeekly.com. In a hurry to get it in print? Write 250 words and send it to Letters@EugeneWeekly.com. We’re the Weekly, we have issues and opinions and so do you! Just want to tell someone you saw them and wished you had said hello? Damn kids, we have a spot for that, too! Take out an I Saw You ad! Email Classy@EugeneWeekly.com.

• Are you tired? Not just of politics, war and Donald Trump, but straight up tired. We are (the collective we that is EW spelled backwards). But sometimes, between the stress, anxiety and too much caffeine and whiskey, we can’t sleep. Got a remedy for how to fall back asleep? A fav gummy? A cool app or trick? Send it to Editor@EugeneWeekly.com and we just might stick it in the paper next week.

