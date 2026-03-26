Earth Day is nigh and we want to publish your kids’ environmental art! We are asking kids kindergarten through eighth grade to draw themselves doing something they love in the outdoors, what they can do to help the planet or their favorite wildlife. Find more information — and templates for the art submissions — at EugeneWeekly.com. Send the art, names, ages and schools by April 9 to McKenzie@EugeneWeekly.com or to 1251 Lincoln Street!

• With the upcoming No Kings! protests, it’s important to remember the “magic words” if confronted by law enforcement. Those magic words are: “Am I being detained? I do not consent to this search, I want to remain silent and I want a lawyer.” Keeping these words in mind can help you stay safe and free from prosecution in the event of crackdowns. It’s also important to remember the risks associated with protesting. If police give a dispersal order to a crowd, remaining could potentially result in arrest and criminal charges. If arrested at a protest, call the Civil Liberties Defense Center help line at 541-603-6891. Stay safe out there and keep fighting for our freedoms!

• On March 18, civil rights activist Dolores Huerta, 96, released a statement alleging civil rights leader and co-founder of the National Farm Workers Association César Chávez sexually assaulted her, resulting in two pregnancies. The statement came after a New York Times investigation, which included multiple survivor accounts of Chávez’s abuse, including Huerta’s. She wrote, “I carried this secret for as long as I did because building the movement and securing farmworker rights was my life’s work.” In light of the allegations, cities across the country have begun the process of removing Chávez’s likeness from streets, parks, buildings and schools. Officials at Eugene School District 4J say they are considering renaming César Chávez Elementary — a decision that must be approved by the school board. Let’s name it for Huerta.

• The Watershed Bill of Rights, Measure 20-373, on the May primary ballot, is getting some chatter! Check out City Club of Eugene at noon Friday, March 27, where the bill’s chief petitioner, Michelle Holman and Brittany Quick-Warner of the Eugene Chamber of Commerce will discuss its pros and cons. We’re looking forward to future City Club forums on the upcoming election as we conduct interviews with candidates, study the measures and head for our endorsements issue.

• As the election nears, WTF Donald Trump — he wants to screw with our longtime, reliable vote by mail while he himself voted by mail in the Florida special election? And this is not the first time — he voted by mail in Florida back in 2020 as well. Given how much time he spends in the Sunshine State, it looks like he wants to vote just like we do in Oregon, not as a travel exemption. Want to check your own ballot? Google “ My Vote Oregon” and type your name and birthday in. Pro-tip: You can check anyone’s ballot that way if you know their name and birth date.

• It was a grand night for singing! EW contributing copy editor Jane Dods writes of her experience with the stirring sounds of the Gay Men’s Choruses of Eugene and Portland March 21, when some 140 voices got together and raised the roof of our local concert hall here in Eugene. It was the first time these two groups have joined hands (or vocal chords to be more exact) and the result was, indeed, grand. The Eugene chorus puts on an annual performance and invited our neighbor to the north. “Legacies” highlighted the trials and successes of the LGBTQ+ communities. It was, perhaps, a little more serious than we are used to hearing from these folks, but totally entertaining. This contingent was alternately led by Evan Miles, Braeden Ayres and Garrett Bond and accompanied by pianist Bruce Haines and a small string ensemble. A favorite number was “Gay vs. Straight Composers,” a tongue-in-cheek offering questioning the sexuality of some of the old masters — Bach, Mozart, Beethoven, etc. Were the lads wearing tight, satin pants the metrosexuals of the day? We loved having you here, Portland GMC. Y’all come back again real soon!