 KWAX, Art and Protests in Letters to the Editor

In response to the nasty letter Sally Nunn wrote (EW, 8/7) concerning KWAX and missing her amour, announcer Peter Van de Graaff, announcers come and go at every station, but notwithstanding that fact, we have been lucky since 1951 to have a classical station for those of us who just want to get away from the hyperbolic reporting of news and listen to relaxing music. You can listen to Van de Graaff on KWAX from time to time as he records programs that are probably syndicated. One is through WFMT. I suggest you listen to that and leave the capable announcers at KWAX alone. And take a course on how to be kind.

Kim Kelly

Eugene

Steuerwald Deserves Better

I am grateful that Bob Keefer has exposed the University of Oregon’s shocking attack on an art student whose provocative installation may get Cassie Steuerwald expelled (EW, 7/31). The UO, as a public university, evidently finds itself, as many other institutions across our country, in the Trump Administration’s cross-hairs. I was totally enraged to learn that the dean of the College of Design attacked a single art student because of her free expression of opinion. This was a cowardly act, in my opinion. Steuerwald deserves better.

Olive Hershey Spitzmiller

Eugene

KWAX Still a Treasure

I found the recent complaint from a longtime KWAX listener to be perplexing (EW, 8/7). Certainly, we were blessed to have enticed Peter Van de Graaff away from Chicago for eight years, and who didn’t enjoy his silky bass-baritone voice, his sharing of information and stories, and his masterful pronunciation of the myriad languages that come with classical music.

However, he told me he and his wife had decided to return to the Midwest and build a house in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Bashing the current announcers for not being like Van de Graaff is embarrassing. Rocky Lamanna has a vast knowledge of the repertoire, plays interesting and off-beat music along with the favorites, can spin a good anecdote and is kind and affable.

Kimberly Powell, the bright and cheerful new DJ, is a prize, snatched from a station in Oklahoma, with decades of experience and many awards, and yes, a pleasant alto voice. Soon after arriving, she created an interesting interview series which goes way beyond spinning discs. Did I mention she is also a concert pianist?

That we have been able to hire such top-notch announcers says a lot about our community: best for the arts and outdoors, as they say. I say, support KWAX for the music, the quality announcers, to be part of our local community, and to fill gaps they now face from the withdrawal of federal funding for the arts.

Catherine Heising

Eugene

Let’s do Sunday

I, too, have often wondered why no one protests on Sunday (EW, 8/7). I do not identify as a “Christian,” though I was brought up Lutheran.

By having protests on Sunday, this would allow individuals of other faiths, as well as those that work on Saturday, to participate and make their voices heard.

Also, by having peaceful protests on Sundays along major highways it would practically guarantee that these individuals with their signs would be seen.

For those that organize these types of events, please consider mixing things up a bit.

Marilou Heriot

Eugene

Don’t Use Broad Strokes

Adrian Parr Zaretsky’s name was included in an art exhibit by Casey Steuerwald, which protested Israel’s war in Gaza (EW, 7/31). Zaretsky’s religion is the only apparent reason why her name was included in the protest. In these antisemitic times of harassment, violence and even murder of Jews, in our country, how can this be considered free speech as opposed to bigoted harassment?

Bigotry is quite easy to define. It is when a group is singled out to be treated differently than others. Most of us can agree that the present Israeli political leadership appears to be insensitive to the preservation of human life. As a matter of fact, 75 percent of the Israeli public want the war to end immediately. But neither they nor the American Jewish population have any power to stop the war.

So why are all Jews being blamed? I don’t see the entire American population being blamed for the behavior of ICE.

All groups have good and bad members. That’s human nature. Please do not paint a broad stroke over all members of the Jewish faith.

Ken Rosemarin

Eugene

Grassroots the Way to Go

We appreciate the Weekly’s diligent journalism highlighting ongoing resistance efforts in Eugene (“Activist Alert”). We are writing to bring awareness to an immigrant justice grassroots organizing campaign initiated by Eugene and Springfield residents.

Using open-source materials from Organizing Power in Numbers (OPiN), including signage to designate private spaces, information on how to know if a warrant is valid, and know your rights cards, we have been canvassing local small businesses to talk to workers and owners about their workplace rights during an ICE encounter. We were motivated to organize this project after watching the devastating raids and inspiring resistance in Los Angeles.

We learned the subject matter and prepared materials to leave at businesses. We made routes of local businesses to visit, and put out the call for volunteers on various Signal chats and at local meetings. We were shocked and buoyed by the incredible volunteer response, which made it possible to canvass over 75 businesses to date, with more than 35 volunteers.

This project was conceived by a group of six friends with varying degrees of community organizing experience and limited resources, but with a shared desire to build a better, more just world. We encourage our fellow community members to join existing resistance efforts during this time of rising authoritarianism. If a group or project doesn’t exist that matches your vision, remember that you can build it. We are always stronger collectively. History has repeatedly shown us that our liberation is bound together. Let’s do this!

Maeve Goodbody and Alex Safron

Canvassing for Community Defense

Eugene

A Single-Payer System

I recently joined the Lane County Health Care for All Oregon group that is advocating better health care for citizens of Oregon by developing a single-payer system which will eliminate the for-profit corporate health insurance companies.

My friends and relatives often struggle to find urgent care or get an immediate appointment with their primary care provider. The closure of PeaceHealth’s emergency department on Hilyard Street in Eugene was a big shock to folks in Eugene who now have to either drive to PeaceHealth Springfield or McKenzie-Willamette Hospital in Springfield. Both emergency centers are slammed with many patients, so the waits are long and arduous and far away from many Eugene neighborhoods.

I have learned that doctors, nurses and other medical staff have restrictions put on the procedures and treatments that are needed by certain patients because of the insurance companies and what health care expenses they are willing to cover. As a society, we need to reform the healthcare system so it works for everyone. Health care should be available for preventive medicine and emergencies for all children and adults, and the expenses shared through wages, fees and taxes. Health Care for All Oregonians has been planning for over two decades to design a stream-lined health care system. Please check out their website at HCAO.org.

Janet Brougher

Eugene

Simple is Better

Sally Nunn scornfully belittles the current KWAX announcers (EW, 8/7). I for one prefer their simple and honest efforts to the syrupy condescension of a prima donna who ostentatiously overpronounces “poem” as “po-aim” and Bach as though he were trying to clear something stuck in his throat. Just give me the music without the impresario effect.

Tim Baxter

Eugene

You Don’t Have to Obey

What can we do? The people are already doing many things. But we could do this, too. Because Donald Trump’s executive orders are mostly illegal, it behooves us to not obey them in any way. Recall, they are not laws, but exist in opposition to laws on the books.

This is why you don’t need to obey these EOs — you agree with the original laws, but you are now choosing to disobey an EO of a POTUS. It is our tradition to do whatever a POTUS orders via EO, even though it is not a law yet, and opposes or creates lawlike conditions due to its very existence — hence, our putative civil disobedience — we are being sure here. If an EO has been upheld as in compliance with our law, you can choose to continue your civil disobedience, or cease to do so. Here is how to commit civil disobedience: Tdhawkes.substack.com.

TD Hawkes

Eugene

Gaza is Complex

Good art provokes debate. However, the situation in Gaza seems more complex than warranting attacks on Israel. For one, now images of starved hostages appear in the news, their skeletal appearance reminiscent of holocaust victims.

The situation is dire in the Mideast, to a heart-wrenching extent. We’d hope the hostages will be released soon, and the moment you’d want to support the Palestinians, Iran attacks Israel, prompted by Hamas.

It is not a matter of Palestinian statehood or not. If Palestinian statehood will ensure peace in the area, I am all in favor of it. Promises of that have been dating to 1916, after all. However, in the current scenario it has been Hamas drug users who took the hostages, and we know all about drug users. It had been Heinrich Himmler’s favorite pastime.

Lioba Multer

Florence

It’s Genocide, Sen. Wyden

Sen. Ron Wyden, who is supposed to speak for the majority of Oregonians, did not support Bernie Sanders’ recent resolution to stop arms shipments to Israel in light of the continued suffering in Gaza. Sen. Jeff Merkley, our other senator, did.

Wyden apparently wants our tax money to support a government that has decimated whole cities, displacing and killing thousands of innocent civilians and blocked humanitarian aid leading to massive famine. Most of us know that the Israelis have betrayed the very reason the world favored the rebirth of their nation after WWII.

The situation might be completely different if they had only shown gratitude and understanding toward the Palestinian people from the beginning instead of fostering anger and bitterness by making them second-class intruders in their own land. Now, it’s come to genocide. It’s not the time for our elected reps to qualify and rationalize. It’s time to show the world where they stand morally. Thank you, Sen. Merkley.

Jack Cooper

Eugene

Sen. Wyden, Step Aside

Sen. Ron Wyden has served Oregon in Congress for decades. While his long tenure once offered experience and stability, it now underscores how out of touch he is with the priorities of today’s electorate. Oregon — and the world — have changed, but Wyden’s politics remain rooted in a cautious, outdated playbook.

Voters are calling for bold action on climate change, economic justice and foreign policy. Yet Wyden continues to offer incremental solutions and maintain support for policies that no longer reflect the values of many Oregonians. His record includes backing expanded surveillance powers, cozying up to corporate interests, and standing by U.S. support for foreign governments — like Israel’s current regime — despite widespread concern over human rights abuses. These are not just policy disagreements; they reveal a deep disconnect between the senator and the people he represents.

This isn’t about disrespecting Wyden’s legacy. He’s had a long and impactful career. But public office is not a lifetime entitlement. In a time of overlapping crises, we need leaders who act with urgency, clarity and courage — not those who hedge their positions to preserve political capital.

Oregon deserves fresh leadership — someone who represents the energy, values and demands of today’s voters. For the good of the state, and out of respect for democracy itself, it’s time for Sen. Wyden to step aside and make room for a new voice.

David Convirs

Cottage Grove

The Car is Breaking Down

As a car, America is big, powerful, aggressively styled and comfortable, at least for those in the front seat. But our “check engine light” has been on for a very long time.

We the people have taken our vehicle in for service 117 times; some fixes have been better than others. And now, the larger than life service manager, the one with the red hat and 45-47 embroidered over his heart, stands in front of us with the bill. Perhaps we should thank him! For the first time ever, someone has shown us everything that’s wrong with our America.

Our bill for the fix is massive. The cost is almost beyond our means, uncomfortable to the extreme. And the needed parts! Some of them aren’t even made in our country anymore. We have questions that can’t be answered — all we really have are choices.

We can ignore the “check engine light” and wait for our ride to either fail or go off the cliff that’s just around the bend. Or we can come together and fix it right for once. Left or Right, it doesn’t matter. We’re the guard rails. It’s up to us to decide our destination.

Michael Foster

Eugene

