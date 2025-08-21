A Vibrant View of Cultural Traditions 

This weekend, the 4th annual Oregon Aloha Festival, a lively, family-friendly event, is coming to Eugene with traditional hula, fire knife dancing and island drumming. The festival is at Alton Baker Park, where there will be food, music and much more. You will quickly be thrown into the cultures of Pacific Islanders through an animated display of traditions and festivities. This event provides activities for the whole family, making it easy for all to enjoy. Foodies can indulge in traditional island food and drinks ranging from authentic poke to kālua pork. For music lovers, test your hand in traditional island instruments at one of the various workshops, or just stop by to enjoy live music. “Bring your whole family, bring your blankets and chairs, cop a spot and enjoy the show,” says co-founder Naomi T. Hunkin. Even if you’re more of the sit back and relax type, you can enjoy live music and performances or simply sit at the Aloha Lounge and take in the ambiance of the festival. More than anything, though, the Aloha Festival is a safe space for all people to feel welcomed. “Right now in America, we need Aloha,” Hunkin says. As Hunkin puts it, the festival is a perfect display of neighbors loving each other through educational, vibrant and energetic activities and displays. For her, the festival is a way to represent the cultures and traditions of Polynesians and Pacific Islanders, while building a connection to her community who may not share the same traditions.

Oregon Aloha Festival runs noon to 8 pm, Saturday, August 23, at Alton Baker Park, 100 Day Island Road. Opening ceremonies begin at 11:30 am. Free admission; however, cash or card is needed for shopping or food. There is both free and paid parking available nearby.

