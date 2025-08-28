Older, Bolder and No Regrets in Letters to the Editor

From the Older and Bolder Crowd — Thank You

I was waiting with anticipation for your publication to come out geared towards the senior generation, or as I like to call my peer group “The Wisdom Warriors” (EW, 8/14). After reading your Eugene Weekly “Older and Bolder” issue, I must commend your staff on the articles regarding “An Active Life Starts Anytime,” “Third Acts,” “Slang from All Angles,” “Sleep Remedies” and “Keeping Up With Tech.” They are all pertinent, positive, encouraging and informative for the older and bolder folks who live here in Eugene. It reminds us that we can grow old gracefully if we engage our brains and bodies in healthier and active lifestyles, which can bring us purpose and happiness in our older age.

Well done!

Carol Ray

Eugene

The Origins of Slang

I was looking at the slang list and definitions, which I appreciate and think it’s funny and poignant (EW, 8/14). I cannot help but think, however, that it is a missed opportunity to point out to folks how much of our slang vocabulary is appropriated from Black culture. The majority of these terms are things that Gen Z took from Black culture, and I think attribution of the genesis of each term, and more generally raising awareness of that, would go a long way and likely be well received by readers of this Weekly.

Valerie Sahakian

Eugene

Zero Regrets

I have no apologies with regard to my previous letter (EW, 8/7) on the subject of KWAX’s dismissal of Peter Van de Graaff. My thoughts were truthful and aimed at the point.

Van de Graaff was woven into the fabric of our community, not only as the music director of KWAX, its chief fundraiser and spokesperson, but also as a cast member in many local arts presentations. He owned a beautiful home in Eugene.

He was kicked out, and, more than anything, deserves a full public apology from KWAX for the black smudge on his otherwise brilliant career.

I’m not holding my breath, having received an email from KWAX recently declaring, “it was unfortunate that we could not retain him.” Many of us want to know what crime he committed.

Sally Nunn

Eugene

Sounds About Right

If the opposite of “pro” is “con,’ then the opposite of progress is Congress.

Michael Foster

Eugene

We Have That Sales Tax!

Now Oregonians have a sales tax, something that they fought hard against. Thanks to Donald Trump and his tariff scheme, we will pay more for an amazing assortment of things, and that sales tax was brought into effect by the (probably) illegal executive orders of Trump, as president.

And I have a hunch a whole lot of Oregonians will be voting against the Republican Party come the midterms.

Certainly, a lot of the federal workers who have either been laid off or had their right to belong to a union curtailed, those workers will vote blue.

Hugh Massengill

Eugene

Say it, Val Hoyle

As reported by KLCC in a press conference before her August 20 town hall, Congresswoman Val Hoyle stated:

“If I could stop the war in Gaza, I would do it. I don’t actually have that power, and we have an administration that literally doesn’t care at all about the Palestinian people.”

Conceding her characterization of Gaza as war, has she forgotten that Congress has the power to stop the “war” by cutting off funding to Israel? Did she forget the Biden administration demonstrating it also literally didn’t care at all about the Palestinian people by funding Israel’s genocide?

Genocide is a term Hoyle won’t use. This is puzzling given the evidence and the example of fellow progressive Democrats who have publicly word called out the genocide.

Therein lies the rub. None of these Democrats take pro-Israel lobby money. According to OpenSecrets at TrackAIPAC.com, Hoyle received $70,551 from the pro-Israel J-Street lobby. At the town hall, Hoyle, questioned about pro-Israel lobby contributions, claimed she hasn’t received money from AIPAC, avoiding the question (which was not about AIPAC) and was roundly booed.

In an interview with KLCC prior to the town hall, I stated “We are watching a live-streamed genocide. We cannot look away, and so we’re asking Congresswoman Val Hoyle to not look away and to call the action out as what it is: genocide.” During the town hall, the audience interrupted, protesting her refusal to speak the truth. Our chant: “It’s genocide — say it, Val!”

Pat Driscoll

Eugene

ONLINE EXTRA LETTERS

It’s Simple, Really

Look, all the white national — oops, my bad. I meant Repelicans. Wait, that’s not right, either. Let me check my data banks.

Ah, got it — Republicans. OK, then.

Look, all the Republicans want is a return to simpler times, a time when they could hire “Mexicans” for a buck-fifty an hour for a 14-hour day with no overtime.

A time when they could arrest Black men to pick cotton for free when the crop comes in and take Black kids out of school in March to pick cotton for a penny a pound.

A time when they could charge Black folk 20 cents for what white folk paid a dime for.

A time when there were nice clean seats on public transport and in movie theaters away from the “riffraff.”

A time when decent folk didn’t have to worry about some people getting uppity.

A time when they had cheap “help” to clean their houses, do their washing and had a mammy raising their kids for ’em.

A time when they could beat Black men without fear of reprisal, and rape Black women with no accountability.

A time when women kept quietly in their place, the kitchen.

All they want is to not have to hear or read anything they disagree with.

All they want is a nice, friendly hob-nail boot on their neck telling them what to think and who to hate.

All they want is to Make America Great Again, and what’s wrong with that?

Jamie Selko

Eugene

