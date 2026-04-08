Local & Vocal Find out what Lane County has to say from hospitals to dogs in a Local and Vocal round up News by EW-staffPosted on 04/08/2026 Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window) Bluesky Share on Mastodon (Opens in new window) Mastodon Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Print (Opens in new window) Print Going to the Dogs Emergency Care Is a Public Trust Turbine Trouble Beer, Watersheds and Fences in Letters! Related