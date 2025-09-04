Swinging for Scholarships

It’s time to swing into the school year with a friendly golf tournament supporting high school students as they move on to the next chapter of their lives. Come spectate on Monday, Sept. 8, as three local Rotary clubs, Eugene Delta, Eugene Southtowne and Springfield Twin Rivers unite for some friendly competition with their annual golf tournament scholarship fundraiser. “We all believe that helping young people realize their educational dreams will make a better future for all of us,” public image director Pamela Logan says. “Not to be corny here, but the rotary motto ‘Service above Self’ is a real thing for us, and we believe that scholarships are a great form of service to our community.” The four-person Rotary teams will compete in contests such as men’s and women’s long-drive and closest-to-the-pin. If you’re itching to get in on the golf action, anyone can sign up for the putting competition that will start off the tournament. No experience is necessary, but if you sign up, half of the entry fee will go to the winner, and the other half will go towards funding the scholarships. “I signed up myself, and I’m definitely a non-golfer,” Logan says. “I’m hoping someone will tell me which end of the club I’m supposed to hold.” — Savannah Brown

The annual Rotary club Golf Tournament Fundraiser for college scholarships is 9 am Monday, Sept. 8, at the Pine Ridge Golf Club, 90333 Sunderman Road, Springfield. Spectators only. The putting competition begins at 8:30 am and is $15 for anyone to join. No experience is necessary. For more information visit DeltaRotary.org, SouthTowneRotary.org or Springfield Twin Rivers Rotary on Facebook.

