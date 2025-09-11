Big Money and a Circus of Love

Jon Batiste. Photo by Jen Rosenstein.

On Sept. 16, 22-time Grammy nominated musician Jon Batiste performs his Big Money tour for one of the last shows of the Cuthbert Amphitheater’s 2025 Summer Concert Series. Many know Batiste as Stephen Colbert’s bandleader from 2015-2022. Others may know who he is because he co-composed the music for Disney’s animated jazz musical Soul (2020). An entirely different demographic probably recognizes his name because he performed the National Anthem at the 2025 Super Bowl. But if you really like music, you know that Batiste is a mystifying genre-bending prodigy who has dabbled with practically every type of music under the sun. His show, he tells Eugene Weekly, is “built on the concept of a circus tent.” It is a “circus of love,” if you will. PDX Jazz, a nonprofit out of Portland that presents jazz performances and education throughout the Pacific Northwest, is presenting and accompanying Batiste, with $3 from every ticket sale going to support their efforts. Batiste tells EW that “I’ve had the great pleasure of going to different shows with [PDX Jazz] already.” He says that most of their performances together have “ended literally with the band marching through the audience, playing together even up into the parking lot, and it just becomes this procession of music and celebration.” He says the setlist consists of music that “inspired me, and it goes through all different generations of music, from Chuck Berry to Tupac. It’s just a celebration of life and joy.”

PDX Jazz presents Jon Batiste at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, Sept. 16, at Cuthbert Amphitheater, 601 Day Island Road. Doors 5 pm. Tickets start at $88 in advance or $93 day of show, and are available at TheCuthbert.com or at the door. $3 from every ticket sale will support PDX Jazz. Read the full interview with Jon Batiste at EugeneWeekly.com

