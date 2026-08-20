Mother’s Day

Brooklyn-based musician Tracy Bonham, who played grunge and alt-rock early in her career, has faith in young people. “They’re so smart. We should trust them more,” says Bonham of the revival of interest in the music and fashion with which her work was once associated. In 1996, Bonham, who grew up in Eugene, had a chart-topping smash hit with “Mother Mother” off her Grammy-nominated Gold record, The Burdens of Being Upright. The project was riding a wave of post-grunge angst and generational coming-of-age rage typified by artists like Alanis Morissette. Bonham will return for two nights, August 21 and 22, at Art House, on a tour celebrating Burden’s 30th anniversary. A classically trained singer and violinist who studied at Berklee College of Music before pursuing alternative rock, Bonham never stopped making music. These days, she’s turned to a softer, singer-songwriter sound often featuring her own string arrangements. For the first night of her Art House show, Bonham says she’ll mix storytelling with a rock set of Burden material, and a second set with new string quartet versions of the songs. Both sets, she says, will feature guest appearances from Eugene-based rock and classical musicians including Leo London, John Whisenant, Corwin Bolt, Alwin Wright, Kim Uwate, Julia Frantz and Dale Bradley. The second night features just string arrangements of the songs as Bonham pays tribute to her musical upbringing in Eugene. In November, she’ll release a reimagined version of the album, similar to the string quartet arrangements she’ll perform at Art House. On revisiting the music, “I’ve explored the songs differently, trying to connect with younger Tracy, and trying to understand that sense of rebellion,” she says. When starting, “I always had that fire, and I always had that inner drive to do something different.”

Tracy Bonham performs 8 pm Friday, August 21, and Saturday, August 22, at Art House, 492 East 13th Avenue. Tickets are $25 advance, $30 at the door, and available at EugeneArtHouse.com. The concerts are all ages.