Don’t Be a Drag, Be a Queen

The Muse Collective, a diverse cabaret troupe based in Eugene, performs Gettin’ Slizzard, a pop-themed show featuring musical references from the late 2000s and early 2010s at PLAY Eugene Saturday, Sept. 13. The troupe emphasizes body positivity, LGBTQIA+ representation and highlights every member’s unique talents. Drag performer and creative director Luke N. Good says, “We like to feature all sorts of diverse artists, and our mission is to inspire with our performers as living art.” The collective has been performing throughout the community for around two years, starting at Sam Bond’s Garage, and they are the only democratically run troupe in Eugene, where members vote on event themes and leadership roles. The event is co-hosted by drag things Allah Verga and PrinceX PoppyCock from Portland. PrinceX PoppyCock will perform various hits by nostalgic pop icons, including Hillary Duff and Miley Cyrus. Drag king Clyde Maxx will teach the audience boy band choreography from favorites like Big Time Rush. New troupe members, draglesque clown Cirque Du’Slayy and Angel Bisexion, will both perform drag for the first time. Pop diva drag queen Anita Dickens, and baddie burlesque by Shapley Shifter and Belle Aire, will also grace the stage. “We have all sorts of performers who each bring something really unique to the troupe, and I’m always really excited to showcase that with Eugene,” Luke N. Good says. There will be a Lady Gaga lip sync battle and some My Chemical Romance on the queue to ensure every 2000s music taste is accounted for. DJ JASNKLZZ will spin tracks, shadowed by Luke N. Good. The Muse Collective performs twice a month, with shows at PLAY Eugene on the second Saturday and at Sparrow & Serpent Pub on the last Thursday of the month.

Gettin’ Slizzard is 9 pm on Saturday, Sept. 13, at PLAY EUGENE, 232 West 5th Avenue. Doors 8:30 pm. $10 at the door or $5 for students. 21-plus.

