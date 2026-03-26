A leaked internal FBI memo reveals that a window broken during the Jan. 30 anti-ICE protest that the Eugene Police Department declared a riot, “just did that.” The finding comes two months after heated debates over just who exactly broke the window at the Federal Building in downtown Eugene.

First, it appeared protesters broke it. Then, a video shot by photographer Kate Harnedy seemed to show a federal agent breaking the window from the inside. Later, in released surveillance footage, the window appeared to break from the outside.

Now, two months later, it turns out the FBI has no idea how it happened.

In the report, Special Agent Richard Head writes, “We really can’t figure out what could’ve possibly caused the window to break, and we have reached the conclusion that it just did that.”

In the report, Head complains of the camera quality outside the building, asking if the footage was “recorded on a potato.” He writes, “There’s just no way this is possible, right? We haven’t seen something like this since JFK’s head just did that.”

The document includes forensic data that shows the window spontaneously shattered as federal agents inside the building watched protesters shout at them. According to the data, the window was structurally sound before breaking. One investigator writes, “What the fuck? This isn’t supposed to happen.”

In a comment to Eugene Weekly the FBI Portland office writes, “We thought one of those Antifa terrorists broke it but it turns out that it just did that.” The agent adds, “We’re really concerned that other windows in the area might just start doing it.”

Some protesters have speculated that President Donald Trump used his “discombobulator” beam to break the window, but the FBI denies this claim. “We haven’t used the discombobulator on U.S. soil yet as its side effects include transgender for everybody, transgender for the whole family,” the FBI writes to Eugene Weekly.