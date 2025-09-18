Put on a Friendly Face

Celebrate the Friendly Street neighborhood with the Friendly Street Block Party, Saturday, Sept. 20, in the areas near Friendly Street Market and The Garden on Friendly food cart pod. The market and The Garden are finalists for best food market and best food cart pod in Eugene Weekly’s Best of Eugene (voting open now at Vote.EugeneWeekly.com). Presented in collaboration with the city of Eugene, Friendly Area Neighbors neighborhood association and The Garden on Friendly, the Friendly Street Block Party will feature live music, a kid zone and a beer garden. Local artists performing at the event include dance funk band Soul Vibrator, jam band Goatmouth, dance music from dj Food Stamp, and positive hip-hop and reggae influenced-music from Jamaica via Northern California musician Ras D. “Celebrating our neighborhood’s community, culture and spirit, this family-friendly event will be FAN’s end-of-summer gathering and will provide a showcase of the lively and welcoming character that our neighborhood is known for throughout Eugene,” Friendly Area Neighbors tells Eugene Weekly in a statement. Goatmouth kicks things off at 2 pm. According to guitarist Anthony Clemons, Goatmouth is a “a four-piece band dedicated to bringing you new takes on blues, rock and jam band classics,” that delivers, “high-energy, soulful performances of songs by the Grateful Dead, Widespread Panic, Gov’t Mule and more.”

Friendly Street Block Party is 2 pm to 8 pm, Saturday, Sept. 20, near the Friendly Street Market and The Garden on Friendly, 2757 Friendly Street. The event is free.

