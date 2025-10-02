Approximately 50 protesters gathered outside the downtown Eugene federal building Sept. 30 for the last Tuesday of the month protest organized by the Lane County Immigrant Defense Network and the Eugene chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation. Protesters say more people need to show up and fight back against what they say is an ongoing campaign of harassment against immigrant communities.

Veterans for Peace kicked off the protest at 10 am, holding a press conference followed by an interfaith vigil with singing, scripture reading and poetry. Later, protesters stood outside of the federal building entrances and in silent protest.

After the silent protest, protesters remained on site until approximately 4 pm, holding signs, chanting “ICE out” and looking out for any movement of detained immigrants. “I think a lot of people have a false sense of security because we’re in Eugene,” says Immigrant Defense Network organizer Kaleigh Bronson. “People think that ICE is not at work here, and that is not true.”

Kaleigh Bronson and Rob Fisette. Photo by Eve Weston.

According to fellow organizer Rob Fisette, Lane County Commissioner Laurie Trieger showed up to the protest and stood alongside them for a short period of time. “We understand there are things that are out of their control,” Fisette says. “But the one thing that everyone here understands is something that is in their control is to just show up and be present.”

The Immigrant Defense Network along with the Party for Socialism and Liberation has been hosting regular protests outside the federal building for many months in coordination with other local activist groups. The first protest organized by the Immigrant Defense Network was on July 1, and since then it’s scheduled a protest on every last Tuesday of the month. The groups updates interested people via a Signal chat.

Protesters watch the vehicle entrance of the federal building for detainees. Photo by Eve Weston.

Other activist groups such as the Interfaith Vigil and Indivisible Eugene gather every Tuesday starting at noon. “Our best defense is one another,” Bronson says. “Anybody in our community who drives by and sees us can stop and join us. That is the goal.”

The protest was peaceful and no immigrants were observed being transported to or from the facility throughout the entirety of the event. One protester stood in front of the main entrance with a bullhorn, urging the workers inside to quit their jobs, and stop being complicit in ICE activities.

A protester uses a bullhorn to tell federal building employees to stop being complicit in ICE actions. Photo by Eve Weston.

After around 15 minutes, three Homeland Security officers exited the building and told the protester to stop using the bull horn right next to the door, or they would be arrested. The officers claimed that it was a noise disturbance to the office workers, who reportedly complained. The protester then backed off and did not return to the front door. No arrest was made.

Homeland Security officers tell the protester with a bull horn to stop. Photo by Eve Weston.

As the protest came to a close, legal observers from the National Lawyers Guild informed protesters that no detainees were present in the building and many left the area. The NLG is a progressive bar association whose mission is to “use law for the people.” NLG volunteers are often seen at protests, where they observe activities of the police and federal law enforcement. A few protesters lingered after the main group went home.

When asked what people who want to make a difference can do, Ty Warren, organizer for the Trans Alliance of Lane County, said, “We need more people to be aware and to speak up. Change starts with knowing what’s happening in your own community.”