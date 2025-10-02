Activist Alert

“There may be times when we are powerless to prevent injustice, but there must never be a time when we fail to protest.” — Elie Wiesel, Nobel lecture

Update!

• Avelo: The Deportation Airline, ceases service to Eugene Oct. 20 — six weeks early! Elsewhere, Avelo continues to fly deportation flights for ICE, so the work is not finished until all airports say farewell to commercial airlines that are complicit in deporting people without due process in clear violation of the U.S. Constitution. More info at bit.ly/AveloOutOfEUG and AveloOutofEUG@gmail.com.

Upcoming Protests, Rallies, Marches, Talks, Gatherings and More

• Eugene Stands With Palestine: Let Gaza Live! 11 am, Oct. 4, Wayne L. Morse Federal Courthouse, part of an International Day of Action.

• Rally and March for LCCEA, 4:30 pm, Saturday, Oct. 4, meet in front of the Graduate Hotel, 66 East 6th Avenue. Lane Community College Education Association.

• Flag Flying for Palestine, noon, Oct. 5, Skinner Butte lookout, bring Palestine flags, banners and signs.

• Gaza: Doctors Under Attack documentary, 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm, Sunday, Oct. 5, each showing followed by a discussion with local medical personnel who have ties to targeted hospitals and medical workers in Gaza. First Congregational Church, 1050 East 23rd Avenue. People for Peace and Justice in Palestine.

• White with Fear with a Q & A with Eric Ward, co-producer and executive director of Race Forward, 7 pm, Oct. 5, Eugene Art House, documentary of consequences of manipulative tactics seeking to demonize immigrants, spread Islamophobia and deploy racist rhetoric. $15. Temple Beth Israel Racial Justice Committee, EugeneArtHouse.com.

• Springfield Say No to Flock, 7 pm, Monday, Oct. 6, Springfield City Council, Springfield City Hall, 225 5th Street.

• Fundraiser for Civil Liberties Defense Center with folksinger/activist Carsie Blanton, 6 pm, Sunday, Oct. 12. A night of revelry and camaraderie to raise money for CLDC’s Activist Defense Fund. $15-50. CLDC.org.

• Eugene Say No to Flock, 7 pm, Monday, Oct. 13, Eugene City Council, Eugene City Hall, 500 East 4th Avenue.

• No Kings 2.0, Saturday, 10 am, Saturday, Oct. 18, power to the people. Wayne L. Morse Federal Courthouse. Activist Coalition of Eugene Springfield (ACES).

Ongoing

• Protest ICE, fight Flock cameras and more, with the Party for Socialism and Liberation Eugene, get info on protests, trainings, etc. at Linktr.ee/psleugene.

• Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am, Mondays, corners of 29th and Willamette Street.

• Protest ICE: Last Tuesday Mobilization Response, 10 am on the last Tuesday of each month, ICE office, 211 East 7th Avenue. More info at Linktr.ee/psleugene. Be available for rapid response if there is an arrest via Tinyurl.com/ImmigrantDefenseSignal.

• Singing for our Lives, noon, Tuesdays, 7th and Pearl, the BeLonging Space and Interfaith Alliance with Migrants.

• Silent Protest to Support Our Immigrant Neighbors, 1 pm Tuesdays, ICE office, 6th and Pearl. Signs provided, wear white or black. Indivisible Eugene/Springfield.

• Signmaking at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm Tuesday through Saturday, help with signmaking 11 am to 1 pm Wednesdays. Paint up to four signs for a donation of $5 to $10. MECCA, 555 High Street.

• Weekly Vigils Against the Genocide in Gaza, 5 pm, Wednesdays, Planet Versus Pentagon, old federal building, corner of 7th & Pearl.

• Sister District Postcarding, 6 pm to 10 pm, Wednesdays, Claim 52 Brewing, 232 Lincoln Street.

• The Working Families Party Wolf Pack, meets the first Wednesday of the month to build a government and an economy that serves all, not just the wealthiest few. Register at Mobilize.us.

• Weekly Get-Out-the-Vote Postcarding, 1 pm to 3 pm, Thursdays, Gryff’s Pub, 2101 Bailey Hill Road, gear up to let Californians know about Prop 50 and to turn Virginia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania blue on Nov. 4. For more info Pandi96743@yahoo.com.

• Replace the Mainstream Parties with a Party Of, By, And For The People, We the People Party Lane County meet every other Friday 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at Tall Firs Cafe & Events, 1488 18th Street, Springfield. wtplane.org and wethepeoplelanecounty@proton.me.

• Stop the Cuts, noon Fridays, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive.

• Stand in Solidarity with Food Not Bombs Feeding the Community, 4 pm Fridays, Food Not Bombs, Downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/foodnotbombs_eugene.

• Protest Trump’s Attacks on Immigrants, noon to 3 pm Fridays and Saturdays, in front of the Creswell AM/PM on Oregon Avenue, Creswell SALT (Standing Against Local Tyranny).

Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with "Activist Alert" in the subject line to add protests to this listing.