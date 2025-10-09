Activist Alert

“One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.” — Malala Yousafzai, Nobel laureate

Upcoming Protests, Rallies, Marches,Talks, Gatherings and More

• Eugene Say No to Flock, 7 pm, Monday, Oct. 13, Eugene City Council, Eugene City Hall, 500 East 4th Avenue.

• Pre-No Kings 2.0, 4:30 pm-6 pm, Friday, Oct. 17, East Main Street and Hwy 99, Cottage Grove, honk and wave rally with Cottage Grove Friends of Democracy, Mobilize.us/s/tzhUpu.

• No Kings 2.0, 10 am, Saturday, Oct. 18, power to the people. Wayne L. Morse Federal Courthouse. Activist Coalition of Eugene Springfield (ACES), Mobilize.us/nokings/event/846380.

• No Kings 2.0 Corvallis, noon to 3 pm, Oct. 18, Benton County Courthouse, 120 NW 4th Street, Corvallis, with “Parade of the People” march and “Dance of Defiance,” Mobilize.us/s/LfEuRh.

• No Kings events in Elkton, Oakridge, Florence, Lebanon and more — see Mobilize.us/nokings.

Ongoing

• Protest ICE, fight Flock cameras and more, with the Party for Socialism and Liberation Eugene, get info on protests, trainings, etc. at Linktr.ee/psleugene.

• Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am, Mondays, corners of 29th and Willamette Street.

• Protest ICE: Last Tuesday Mobilization Response, 10 am on the last Tuesday of each month, ICE office, 211 East 7th Avenue. More info at Linktr.ee/psleugene. Be available for rapid response if there is an arrest via Tinyurl.com/ImmigrantDefenseSignal.

• Singing for our Lives, noon, Tuesdays, 7th and Pearl, the BeLonging Space and Interfaith Alliance with Migrants.

• Silent Protest to Support Our Immigrant Neighbors, 1 pm Tuesdays, ICE office, 6th and Pearl. Signs provided, wear white or black. Indivisible Eugene/Springfield.

• Signmaking at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm Tuesday through Saturday, help with signmaking 11 am to 1 pm Wednesdays. Paint up to four signs for a donation of $5 to $10. MECCA, 555 High Street.

• Weekly Vigils Against the Genocide in Gaza, 5 pm, Wednesdays, Planet Versus Pentagon, old federal building, corner of 7th & Pearl.

• Sister District Postcarding, 6 pm to 10 pm, Wednesdays, Claim 52 Brewing, 232 Lincoln Street.

• The Working Families Party Wolf Pack, meets the first Wednesday of the month to build a government and an economy that serves all, not just the wealthiest few. Register at Mobilize.us.

• Weekly Get-Out-the-Vote Postcarding, 1 pm to 3 pm, Thursdays, Gryff’s Pub, 2101 Bailey Hill Road, gear up to let Californians know about Prop 50 and to turn Virginia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania blue on Nov. 4. For more info Pandi96743@yahoo.com.

• Replace the Mainstream Parties with a Party Of, By, And For The People, We the People Party Lane County meet every other Friday 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at Tall Firs Cafe & Events, 1488 18th Street, Springfield. wtplane.org and wethepeoplelanecounty@proton.me.

• Stop the Cuts, noon Fridays, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive.

• Stand in Solidarity with Food Not Bombs Feeding the Community, 4 pm Fridays, Food Not Bombs, Downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/foodnotbombs_eugene.

• Protest Trump’s Attacks on Immigrants, noon to 3 pm Fridays and Saturdays, in front of the Creswell AM/PM on Oregon Avenue, Creswell SALT (Standing Against Local Tyranny).

• Avelo: The Deportation Airline, ceases service to Eugene Oct. 20. Elsewhere, Avelo continues to fly deportation flights for ICE, so the work is not finished. More info at bit.ly/AveloOutOfEUG and AveloOutofEUG@gmail.com.

