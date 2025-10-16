Dirty Drag Faeries and Witches with Tummy Aches

Who needs dinner and a movie when you can have a drag show and a dance party? That’s what Dirty Faerie Drag artists Heartfister and Fondra Farce are delivering Friday, Oct. 17, with their show Witches Brawl and Witches Ball. First, enjoy a full-length theatrical drag production written by Heartfister and Farce. The play is about a heroic group of drag witches who gather together to defeat an evil witch. Heartfister, who acts as the hero of the play, portrays the role with what what they call “toil and trouble,” or “impending sense of doom, or this anxiety, of this somatic experience of having a tummy ache through the revolution and really communicating that to the audience of this relatable place that we’re all in.” Farce says she and Heartfister were inspired to write a drag show about witches this year because “we see a lot of parallels between witches and queer people. How those groups of people have been ostracized or erased or exiled or harmed in our societies.” The show stars drag queens, kings and in-betweens from the Eugene and Portland areas. “We really selected a very diverse cast of people who are presenting different forms of drag so that our audience can get exposed to the wide array of drag artistry that exists,” Farce says. Immediately following the show, hop on your dancing broom and boil up your favorite potions for the Witches Ball, where you’ll boogie the night away to sick beats by DJ Cumulus.

Witches Brawl and Witches Ball is 6 pm to 10 pm Friday, Oct. 17, at Whirled Pies, 199 West 8th Avenue. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of and $10 for youth 12 and under. They are available at WhirledPies.com. All ages.