Get the Halloween Creeps

Moises and Elias Contreras. Photo by Ryann Storch @ryeseye.photography.

Can you feel it? Halloween is coming, and there are several events Saturday, Oct. 18, to get you in the mood. In the afternoon, Made By You in Springfield hosts a Halloween-themed Paint & Sip class led by art instructor Sierra Dawson. Dawson will guide you through the painting process, with a non-alcoholic or alcoholic beverage of your choice included in the ticket price. Then, at Art House, catch a screening of local horror movie Bampire, filmed in the Eugene area. The movie is a horror-comedy about a half-human, half-deer, bloodthirsty monster. At night, there’s Halloween Prom at Ghost Town Outfitters. “Start asking that special person to be your date to prom in the 1970s,” Ghost Town event planner Jordan Howell Rose says. “Bring that cumberbund, corsage and extra hairspray to make sure your hair holds up through the monster mashing and twisting on the dance floor.” Attendees should expect to see Malaise Car Club with their hot rods, music from Eugene surf rock group The Eye Five, DJ sets from DJs Bat and Callie Danger, tattoos by Moon Maiden Tattoo, tooth gems by Fly Trap Gemz and more. “A costume contest will happen in between the music, where one special attendee will win a prize of all prizes,” Rose says.

Paint & Sip is 3 pm to 5 pm on Saturday, Oct. 18 at Made By You, 715 Main Street, Springfield. Tickets are $40. Bampire shows at 4:45 pm and 9:30 pm Saturday, Oct. 18, 5:45 pm Sunday, Oct. 19, and 6:15 pm and 8:30 pm on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 20 and 21 at Art House, 492 East 13th Avenue. Tickets are $12, and the film is unrated. Halloween Prom is 6 pm to 10 pm on Saturday, Oct. 18, at Ghost Town Outfitters, 1040 Tyinn Street, Suite 8. Admission is $10, and the event is all-ages.