Slant — Oh SNAP!

• He was a musician, an activist and a force around town. We interviewed Lea Jones in July about his work to stop Avelo Airlines from operating in Eugene due to its ICE deportation flights, and we enjoyed his updates on his performances with Buffalo Romeo, being pestered about our music coverage and more over the years. Buffalo Romeo’s 2018 song “Hang on Ruthie,” in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, once got a shout-out in The New York Times. Jones, who died of cancer Oct. 25, got to see Avelo depart Eugene Oct. 20, ahead of its planned December date. He was still performing, planning performances and living life to the fullest well into the fall. He was 71.

• Mixed in with posts about heifers and mini donkeys for sale at the Eugene Livestock Auction this past week, we noted that ELA reshared a response from the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association to President Donald Trump on his manipulation of the markets, reading in part, “Cattlemen and women cannot stand behind President Trump while he undercuts the future of family farmers and ranchers by importing Argentinian beef.” We’re less thrilled with where they complain about wolves, but encouraged at least a little bit that Trump’s playing with people’s lives and livelihoods is coming to the attention of his own supporters.

• Thanksgiving is on the horizon — and thousands of Oregonians are entering the holiday season with hunger looming. The ongoing government shutdown means that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, better known as SNAP, will not be going out. Nearly one in six Oregonians gets federal food assistance, and almost half of them are children and seniors. Adding to that hunger is that Oregon has begun ending or reducing food assistance thanks to Trump and Republicans’ “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which added work requirements, limited utility bill assistance and ended access to SNAP for refugees and asylum seekers. This is putting pressure on food banks and Little Food Pantries. Want to help? In addition to our annual collection of warm clothing and essentials for those in need, Eugene Weekly is collecting food for Burrito Brigade and its food program. Bring nonperishable foods, unopened beverages and new/unused hygiene products to Eugene Weekly at 1251 Lincoln Street, and find out more about how to support Burrito Brigade and feed our local community at BurritoBrigade.org.

• As we wrap up October, here’s your reminder that it’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and that any gender can get breast cancer, so be aware, check yourself and go for screenings — mammograms are not that bad (OK, except maybe the part when you are sweaty with anxiety and can’t wear deodorant). And thanks to Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson for coming forward with the story of her own cancer journey at a recent City Council meeting. Check out an interview with Knudson at KLCC.org.

• The American Civil Liberties Union is backing Seth May of the anti-surveillance group Eyes Off Eugene in suing Eugene over its Flock cameras. The ACLU is suing for access to the locations of the license-plate readers that use software that could target out-of-state abortion seekers and immigrants without permanent legal status. This is not the ACLU’s first rodeo with Eugene and Eugene police — back in 2000 the ACLU planned to sue but then EPD changed its pepper spray policy (after spraying the crap out of protesters downtown in 1997), and in September 2016, the Oregon Supreme Court ruled that the city of Eugene had to turn over records to the Oregon ACLU in its inquiry into a high-profile use of force against a Eugene protester.

• The City Club of Eugene this week discusses the state of local schools at noon, Friday, Oct. 31, at the WOW Hall with the superintendents of Bethel, Eugene 4J and Springfield schools. Want to know about more events — or list your own event? Check out our What’s Happening Calendar, your go-to source for, literally, what’s happening, since 1982!

• Endorsements: Springfield, Ballot Measure 20-371, proposes a levy of $0.53 per $1,000 of assessed value for fire and life safety services. Lane Fire Authority, Measure 20-375, seeks to renew and increase its existing tax rate by 20 cents to 55 cents for every $1,000 of assessed property value. South Lane County Fire & Rescue, Measure 20-372, would double the current levy from 47 cents to 94 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. YES on all three.