Three Days of Sparkles and Shine

The “perfect market place for people to shop for unique gifts for friends and family members,” returns to Lane Events Center for its second time this year, says Yooy Nelson, Gem Faire’s director of advertising and promotions. Gem Faire is the Michaels of jewelry shows. Vendors from all over the world including Brazil, China and Russia, will come and sell their pieces in Eugene. About 4,000 community members attend the show, Nelson says. “I think people just love Gem Faire,” she says. She adds that Gem Faire not only sells gemstones, crystals and jewelry, “but we have vendors who sell unique gifts from all over the world.” Nelson says she wants the community to know that the Gem Faire will have “super low prices” on jewelry.

Gem Faire is noon to 6 pm Friday, Nov. 7, 10 am to 6 pm Saturday, Nov. 8, and 10 am to 5 pm Sunday, Nov. 9, at Lane Events Center, 796 W. 13th Ave. No admittance after 4 pm Sunday. Tickets are $7 and valid for the entire weekend, with free admission for children under 12 years old. Gem Faire is hosting a two-for-one admission coupon on its website, GemFaire.com.