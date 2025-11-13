Activist Alert

Protests, activism and more around Lane County

News by Camilla MortensenPosted on

“The world is in greater peril from those who tolerate or encourage evil than from those who actually commit it.” — Albert Einstein

Upcoming Protests, Rallies, Marches, Talks, Gatherings and More

• Protecting Your Ass(ets): A webinar for environmental and social justice activists, 5 pm to 7 pm, Nov. 12, Know your rights and risks, register at Tinyurl.com/ProtectURAssETS

• “What might the future look like for Palestine?” Jonathan Kuttab, 3 pm Sunday, Nov. 16, First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive Street, and 6 pm, Monday, Nov. 17, Eugene Public Library, Bascom-Tykeson room, People for Peace and Justice in Palestine.

• Advocate for Oregon to establish publicly funded universal health care, Nov. 22-23, Nov. 28-30, Holiday Market Health Care for All Oregon booth at the Holiday Market. Hcao.org/chapters/lane-county

Ongoing

• Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am, Mondays, corners of 29th and Willamette Street and 11 am to noon, Mondays corner of Coburg and Harlow roads.

• Protest ICE: Last Tuesday Mobilization Response, 10 am on the last Tuesday of each month, ICE office, 211 East 7th Avenue. More info at Linktr.ee/psleugene. Be available for rapid response if there is an arrest via Tinyurl.com/ImmigrantDefenseSignal.

• Singing for our Lives, noon, Tuesdays, 7th and Pearl, the BeLonging Space and Interfaith Alliance with Migrants.

• Silent Protest to Support Our Immigrant Neighbors, 1 pm Tuesdays, ICE office, 7th and Pearl. Signs provided, wear white or black. Indivisible Eugene/Springfield. 

Signmaking at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm Tuesday through Saturday, help with signmaking 11 am to 1 pm Wednesdays. Paint up to four signs for a donation of $5 to $10. MECCA, 555 High Street.

• Weekly Vigils Against the Genocide in Gaza, 4 pm to 5:30 pm, Wednesdays, Planet Versus Pentagon, old federal building, corner of 7th & Pearl.

• Sister District Postcarding, 6 pm to 10 pm, Wednesdays, Claim 52 Brewing, 232 Lincoln Street.

The Working Families Party Wolf Pack, meets the first Wednesday of the month to build a government and an economy that serves all, not just the wealthiest few. Register at Mobilize.us. 

Weekly Get-Out-the-Vote Postcarding, 1 pm to 3 pm, Thursdays, Gryff’s Pub, 2101 Bailey Hill Road. Get-out-the-vote for Aftyn Behn in Tennessee. For more info Pandi96743@yahoo.com.

Replace the Mainstream Parties with a Party Of, By, And For The People, We the People Party Lane County meet every other Friday 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at Tall Firs Cafe & Events, 1488 18th Street, Springfield. wtplane.org and wethepeoplelanecounty@proton.me

Stop the Cuts, noon Fridays, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive. 

Stand in Solidarity with Food Not Bombs Feeding the Community, 4 pm Fridays, Food Not Bombs, Downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/foodnotbombs_eugene.

Protest Trump’s Attacks on Immigrants, noon to 3 pm Fridays and Saturdays, in front of the Creswell AM/PM on Oregon Avenue, Creswell SALT (Standing Against Local Tyranny).

• Avelo: The Deportation Airline, ceased service to Eugene Oct. 20. Elsewhere, Avelo continues to fly deportation flights for ICE, so the work is not finished. More info at bit.ly/AveloOutOfEUG and AveloOutofEUG@gmail.com.

Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and subscribe to the Activist Alert newsletter at EugeneWeekly.com/newsletter to get this information in your inbox on Wednesdays!  