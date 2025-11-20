Activist Alert

“It is important to take action and to realize that we can make a difference, and this will encourage others to take action, and then we realize we are not alone and our cumulative actions truly make an even greater difference.” — Jane Goodall

Upcoming Protests, Rallies, Marches, Talks, Gatherings and More

• Weekly Get-Out-the-Vote Postcarding, 1 pm to 3 pm, Thursday Nov. 20, Gryff’s Pub, 2101 Bailey Hill Road. Postcarding for Eileen Higgins in a runoff for mayor of Miami Dec. 9 v. a Trump candidate. For more info Pandi96743@yahoo.com.

• Advocate for Oregon to establish publicly funded universal health care, Nov. 22-23, Nov. 28-30, Holiday Market Health Care for All Oregon booth at the Holiday Market. Hcao.org/chapters/lane-county.

• Say NO to an Amazon distribution center in Eugene, 7:30 pm, Nov. 24, Eugene City Council Meeting Nov 24, City Hall north building. Stand together to stop what will harm our air, roads and local jobs. Don’t let Bezos exploit our fair city.

Ongoing

• Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am, Mondays, corners of 29th and Willamette Street and 11 am to noon, Mondays, corner of Coburg and Harlow roads.

• Protest ICE: Last Tuesday Mobilization Response, 10 am on the last Tuesday of each month, ICE office, 211 East 7th Avenue. More info at Linktr.ee/psleugene. Be available for rapid response if there is an arrest via Tinyurl.com/ImmigrantDefenseSignal.

• Singing for our Lives, noon, Tuesdays, 7th and Pearl, the BeLonging Space and Interfaith Alliance with Migrants.

• Silent Protest to Support Our Immigrant Neighbors, 1 pm Tuesdays, ICE office, 7th and Pearl. Signs provided, wear white or black. Indivisible Eugene/Springfield.

• Signmaking at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm Tuesday through Saturday, help with signmaking 11 am to 1 pm Wednesdays. Paint up to four signs for a donation of $5 to $10. MECCA, 555 High Street.

• Weekly Vigils Against the Genocide in Gaza, 4 pm to 5:30 pm, Wednesdays, Planet Versus Pentagon, old federal building, corner of 7th & Pearl.

• Sister District Postcarding, 6 pm to 10 pm, Wednesdays, Claim 52 Brewing, 232 Lincoln Street.

• The Working Families Party Wolf Pack, meets the first Wednesday of the month to build a government and an economy that serves all, not just the wealthiest few. Register at Mobilize.us.

• Stop the Cuts, noon Fridays, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive.

• Replace the Mainstream Parties with a Party Of, By, and For the People, We the People Party Lane County meet once a month on Fridays 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at Tall Firs Cafe & Events, 1488 18th Street, Springfield. WtpLane.org and Wethepeoplelanecounty@proton.me.

• Stand in Solidarity with Food Not Bombs Feeding the Community, 4 pm Fridays, Food Not Bombs, Downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/foodnotbombs_eugene.

• Protest Trump’s Attacks on Immigrants, noon to 3 pm Fridays and Saturdays, in front of the Creswell AM/PM on Oregon Avenue, Creswell SALT (Standing Against Local Tyranny).

• Avelo: The Deportation Airline, ceased service to Eugene Oct. 20. Elsewhere, Avelo continues to fly deportation flights for ICE, so the work is not finished. More info at bit.ly/AveloOutOfEUG and AveloOutofEUG@gmail.com.

Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and subscribe to the Activist Alert newsletter at EugeneWeekly.com/newsletter to get this information in your inbox on Wednesdays!