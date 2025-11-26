From the Whit to the World

Tatiana Andrade of Chasqui Manos Andinas selling alpaca wool. Photo by Ann Meyer.

The holiday season is underway with Whiteaker Community Market’s Holiday Makers Faire pop-up at Lovely Cafe in downtown Springfield and at Claim 52 Brewing in Eugene. Whiteaker Community Market’s operations and financial manager, Jordana Miller, says at these pop-ups, around a dozen vendors — most based in Lane County — sell handmade arts, crafts, baked goods, and fruits and vegetables when they’re in season. Through Dec. 21, different makers show their wares at Lovely and Claim 52, with vendors varying week to week. With the holidays in mind, vendors curate their products to entice Christmas shoppers, while the venues decorate, play music and sell food and drinks to fit the mood. Now in its 10th year, the Whiteaker Community Market offers a chance to support regional growers, artisans and the local economy, instead of chain or online retailers. When the Christmas pop-ups wind down, the market returns for Valentine’s Day. May through mid-October, Whiteaker Community Market’s home is Scobert Park in the Whiteaker neighborhood. “There are great local artists,” Miller says of the member-vendors that participate in the markets all year round. “And we have chosen some great locations to hang out at, have some fun, enjoy each other’s company and be present.” Shopping small is the best way to be mindful of how and where our dollars are spent. Doing so “makes such a huge difference in the world today,” Miller says.

Whiteaker Community Market’s Holiday Makers Faire pop-ups are every Saturday from Nov. 23 through Dec. 21, 11 am to 3 pm at Lovely Cafe, 111 Main Street in Springfield, and noon to 4 pm at Claim 52 Brewing, 232 Lincoln Street in Eugene. Free.

