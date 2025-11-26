Keeping It Vintage In Cottage Grove

With its population of just over 11,000 people, Cottage Grove has a downtown district that is bustling with local businesses — many of which focus on selling knick-knacks, trinkets, vintage clothing and art. With the holidays closing in fast, Cottage Grove might be the place to go if you’re looking for a gift that best matches a loved one’s personality.

Perhaps the most famous vintage store in Cottage Grove is 5 Flying Monkeys, 501 East Main Street. The collective hosts over 20 vendors who each have their own small space to display and sell their wares. The store, run by volunteers, has an official theme, which is “vintage retro today.”

Vendor Shannon Pool says her section is “a blend of vintage and some new things made in the USA.” Pool says when she’s shopping for a holiday gift, she tries to tailor it to their unique personality and habits. “If they’re a tea drinker, a Fiesta tea pot is a great gift,” Poole says.

“They’re just more unique,” she adds “for your friends and family. Vintage is nice because it’s typically better made.” Fiesta, aka Fiestaware, is a line of ceramic dinnerware first introduced in 1937 known for its bright colored glazes. Pool says that many vintage items are handmade, adding to the personal touch the gift feels when you hand it over.

Right down the street from 5 Flying Monkeys is White Rabbit Vintage and Curiosities at 517 East Main Street, operated in part by Terrissa West. A former Flying Monkeys vendor, West opened White Rabbit after her collection expanded past what her section could handle. “I’m a treasure hunter,” she says. “Our store is more curated to my artistic expression, and we’ve got something for everybody.”

Inside, you can find anything from old 1920s style hats, vinyl records and stained glass cookware, as well as a selection of art made by local artists, like ceramics and paintings.

Just like White Rabbit, Mother-Load at 737 East Main Street opened because some of the vendors at Flying Monkeys just had too much stuff. “I feel like people come to Cottage Grove as a way to escape Eugene,” says John Gracey, a Mother-Load partner.

Gracey, who helped open Mother-Load just five months ago, says he wants Cottage Grove to become a destination for vintage stores. “Most of the people that shop in Cottage Grove aren’t from Cottage Grove,” he says. Cottage Grove is also home to a massive and relatively new St. Vinnie’s location, boasting over 15,000 square feet of retail space. On its website, St. Vincent de Paul describes the 910 Row River Road location as “the flagship of our modernization efforts.”

But what if you’re not all about vintage? What if you’re looking for something more modern? Well, maybe head over to The Flower Basket and Gift Shop, just off of East Main Street on South Sixth Street. Mary Beard, who’s been an employee for over 30 years, says that flowers are always a good gift because “it shows that you’re thinking of them, and it’s something living.”

The Flower Basket is home to some of the more traditional holiday gifts like ornaments, mugs, women’s clothing and even chocolates. Right now, the store is also featuring art from local artist Dean Krouser.

Another downtown classic beloved by locals is Bookmine, 702 East Main Street. Owned by sisters Gail and Birdy Hoelzle, this book store with character opened in 1975 as Cottage Grove’s first ever book store, and entering the store, you might be greeted by Story, the office cat. “Everything that we have here is fair trade. We don’t buy from big conglomerates,” Gail Hoelzle says.

If someone in your family loves vintage books, clothing, trinkets or art — drive down I-5 to Cottage Grove and peruse the expanding selection of storefronts that just keep on coming.

