Enchanted Snowmen on Parade 

Watch as the community transforms the streets of Springfield into an enchanted snowman forest — which is this year’s theme for the 73rd Annual Springfield Christmas Parade, also known as Oregon’s “Oldest and Coldest” parade. The event is one of Lane County’s longest-running traditions, and is organized by the nonprofit Oregon Riders Society. ORS President Brenda Hughey says, “We help children in need, whether it be Christmas or Thanksgiving, dinners or electricity bills that are needed to make ends meet for the family.” She adds, “If they were in a fire, we go out and we will help them replace clothing and furniture or toys.” That’s where the $60 parade entry donation goes. “It does cost a lot to put on the parade but anything over or above goes 100 percent back in the community. We don’t take anything,” Hughey says. “Our time is 100 percent volunteer, and if we come up short on something, we all put our own money in, and we pay for it.” ORS accepts same-day entries with the $60 fee and a packet. A parade entry, she says, “can be anything, you can be a single person on a horse, you can be a business, you can be a church. You can be a bunch of people who just want to get together and put a float together.” A judging panel of three individuals not connected to the parade selects winners in four categories: Best Organized, Best Theme, Judges’ Choice and People’s Choice. Once the judges make their decisions, winners are presented with a plaque. — Kat Tabor

The Springfield Parade is 1 pm Saturday, Dec. 6, beginning at the corner of 21st Street and Olympic Street. Parade contestants and floats must be lined up by noon. Free attendance. $60 parade entry. Visit OregonRidersSociety.org for more information.

