Holiday Art Hopping with Coffee and Monkeys

It’s finally December, which means the holiday season has officially begun. It’s also the first weekend of the month, so all of the artsy-or-otherwise Eugeneans get to come out to play. After enjoying the art of downtown Eugene in the First Friday ArtWalk, the party keeps going the next day with the First Saturday Warehouse District Art Hop Dec. 6. As you galavant among the art this weekend, combine it with the holiday season at Caffe Pacori for the Holiday Art Hop, where event coordinator Dena Zehava says attendees can expect, well, “Simply put? Art and community. And cartoons. And a live band. And coffee. And a free arcade. And a giant monkey driving a banana car.” Browse the collection of local vendors and makers, listen to music by the Little Red Roosters, and enjoy hot drinks and food trucks. For every purchase you make, you’ll receive a raffle ticket for a basket full of donations from the local vendors. Speaking of donations, Bags of Love will also be there, holding a coat and toy drive, and Food for Lane County is holding a food drive (every donation also gets a raffle ticket). Along with celebrating West Eugene’s art community, there are so many reasons to attend the Holiday Art Hop. “Did we mention the monkey driving the banana?” Zehava says. — Savannah Brown

The Holiday Art Hop is 9 am to 4 pm Saturday, Dec. 6, at Caffe Pacori, 255 Wallis Street, Suite 3. Free.

