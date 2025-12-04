‘Oh, What a Beautiful Morning’ 

Let’s say you happen to hear the first five words of the song, “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’.” What are you hearing and who is singing? Answer: The opening song in one of America’s most loved and most memorable musicals: Oklahoma!, sung by a charming cowboy named Curly.

I recently had the pleasure of attending opening night of this musical masterpiece by Richard Rodgers (music) and Oscar Hammerstein II (book and lyrics) presented by Shedd Theatricals in the Jaqua Concert Hall. For me, and what appeared to be a large number of thoroughly delighted audience members, the show offered us a joyful, humorous slice of life touting the development of our burgeoning nation as seen through the eyes of a handful of young people seeking romance.

The action is set a few years before 1907, when Oklahoma was granted statehood. The relocation of Native Americans on reservations is not mentioned in the show as a factor that enabled a land grab. Because the musical opened on Broadway in 1943 during World War II, it is likely that the authors and producers didn’t want to highlight any negative views of the USA.

In any case, Oklahoma! was an instant hit that surprised its investors. The record-breaking run lasted for 2,248 performances (five years and nine months). A national company toured the country for 10 years, reaching more than 10 million spectators. Other companies toured abroad, some giving special performances to the armed forces during World War II.

What made Oklahoma! so special is that it was considered the first musical to be totally intertwined, meaning that the songs and dances were vital parts of the story and couldn’t be replaced by hit songs used in previous shows that were loosely strung together like variety shows.

The Shedd production, directed by Ron Daum, with music direction and conducting by Robert Ashens, and choreographer Kenady Conforth, features well-trained actors-singers-dancers representing a wide range of ages. The older folks can kick up a storm, and the younger ones, some of them still in high school, are surprisingly versatile.

Curly, as played by Esack Grueskin, is a good guy through and through. He sings beautifully, dances, fights with a threatening opponent and tenderly woos his girl, Laurey, played by lovely Alexis Wood. Her confusion about trying to do the right thing is quite convincing.

Kara Churchill as Aunt Eller gives her character a somewhat bawdy sense of humor that goes over well with farmers and cowmen alike. She’s good at smoothing out their rivalry without antagonizing them. Owen Colley is excellent as Jud Fry, the mentally unstable farm hand who is fixated on Laurey. He represents a true danger for Curly and with his deep baritone voice and strong build he is seriously frightening. However, when Curly and Jud sing “Pore Jud is Daid” the tone turns to dark humor.

Lively Hanna Foshay as Ado Annie frequently steals the show with her man-crazy shenanigans. She hasn’t yet discovered everything about sex, but she sure wants to become well-informed. Two beaus pursue her. One, faithful Will Parker, likably played by Ian Pedroza, is adept at rodeo roping. A new interest, Ali Hakim, a Persian traveling peddler, is hilarious as played by Nehemiah Nance.

Cloud Pemble is solid as Ado Annie’s father, an important citizen who is a judge and peacemaker between the farmers and cowmen, as shown in his song, “The Farmer and The Cowman.” Other cast members, all of them excellent, are Matt Leach, John Breen, Charlie Stanford, Mathew Michaels, Spencer Meiners, Nate Rosenfeld, Rowan Kidder, Heidi Turnquist, Emma Ditmore, Adeline Daggett, Bailey Ubel and Kaycee Taylor.

There are far too many famous songs to mention all of them, but here are a few:

“The Surrey with the Fringe on Top,” “Kansas City,” “I Cain’t Say No!,” “People Will Say We’re in Love,” “All Er Nuthin,’” and of course “Oklahoma!”

Oklahoma! is playing at Jaqua Concert Hall in The Shedd through Dec. 14, including Sunday matinees at 3 pm, Dec. 7 and 14. Call 541-434-7000 for tickets and information.

