Have Yourself a Creepy Little Yule

If your gift list includes someone whose vibe is less jingle bells and more summoning spells, Sparrow & Serpent Pub has you covered with its Dark Yule Market: The Market of the Wild Hunt. Sparrow & Serpent owner Emily Chappell says, “There’s a lot of Yule traditions that are kind of darker, with a lot of the folk pagan ideals.” She adds, “We just saw not a lot of people catering to that in Eugene, and we’re kind of the gothic venue, so it’s something I’ve always wanted to do.” The pub is already known for championing Eugene’s shadow-loving creatives — from metal artists to witches to anyone who thinks the Krampus deserves equal billing with Santa. In the past, Sparrow and Serpent has welcomed all kinds of makers, but this time the spotlight narrows to the eerie, the folkloric and the unapologetically macabre. “This one is really focused on darker arts, darker themes,” Chappell says. Expect vendors peddling handmade jewelry, bone art, witchcraft supplies, herbal blends, blacksmith wares, Krampus gifts and enough gothic decor to make your house look like it hexed itself. It’s a winter market for those who prefer their holidays with a bite.

The Market of the Wild Hunt is 11 am to 4 pm Saturday, Dec. 13, at Sparrow & Serpent Pub, 211 Washington Street. All ages. Free.

