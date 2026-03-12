Workshop Helps Aspiring Beekeepers Get Started

On Saturday, March 14, with over 25 years of experience, beekeepers in Eugene host a workshop for aspiring beekeepers in the PNW

Our planet’s environment is constantly changing, and the continual information and adaptation needed to sustain its health doesn’t happen overnight. “It has never been harder in history for beekeepers,” says Flora Molyneaux, the Lane County Beekeepers Association educational coordinator. As a master herbalist of over 20 years, Molyneaux has developed the beekeeping experience she looks to share with the next generation of beekeepers. Located at the Irving Garage, the LCBA hosts Bee School, a full-day workshop for beginner beekeepers looking to start and sustain their beehives. With workshops and hands-on experience, aspiring beekeepers can obtain knowledge on everything they need to know throughout the start of their beekeeping journeys. Subjects will include honeybee biology, beekeeping equipment and setup, hive management techniques, obtaining and installing bees and more. “This class will build a strong foundation for aspiring beekeepers,” Molyneaux says. For individuals looking to start their hive or ask questions, this is the place to “bee” Saturday, March 14.

Flora Molyneaux. Photo by Flora Molyneaux.

Lane County Bee School is 9 am through 4 pm Saturday, March 14, at the Irving Garage, 1011 Irvington Drive. Registration fee is $80, $75 for LCBA Members and $40 with SNAP. Lunch is included with the registration fee. To register and for more information, visit LCBAOR.org.