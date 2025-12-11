Save Leaburg Lake

By Nadine Scott

We already have clean energy infrastructure in place. Why destroy what’s working?

Eugene Water & Electric Board voted in 2022 to decommission the historic Leaburg Dam and power plant on the McKenzie River, and now many residents of the McKenzie River Valley are left wondering what this will mean for their community.

Oregon Citizens for Energy Security is a community-based organization focused on protecting and preserving Oregon’s renewable energy resources — especially hydropower. We believe that green energy and hydropower are vital to our state’s future. Unfortunately, some decisions being made today risk dismantling systems that have served Oregon communities well for many generations.

EWEB has proposed demolishing the Leaburg facility and draining Leaburg Lake, at a projected cost of roughly $200 million. That figure includes removing the power plant and adapting nearby infrastructure — but it doesn’t begin to reflect the long-term impact on our economy, ecology or the people who live in the McKenzie River Valley.

It does not include the cost for building a new bridge and road for ingress/egress for 27 property owners on the east side of the existing dam. It does not include compensation to property owners for loss of value to their properties.

EWEB is legally bound by its charter to prioritize the interests of the city of Eugene. Its triple bottom line analysis looked at environmental, social and financial factors — but it didn’t fully capture the broader community effects, such as the loss of tourism, the impact on local farmers and changes to transportation routes like Leaburg Dam Road. Alternatives that should be on the table are repairing and upgrading the Leaburg facilities.

The power plant can generate enough electricity for 13,000 homes. Losing that capacity makes the region more vulnerable to outages, especially if wildfires or ice storms disrupt BPA transmission lines. Keeping the facility operational would strengthen Oregon’s local grid and increase resilience during emergencies. Is that realistic financially? Not for a single utility acting alone. Bonneville Power Administration power is inexpensive, so utilities don’t have strong incentives to reinvest locally.

We are advocating for a state-level mechanism or advisory group to evaluate these types of projects for their public benefit, not just their profit margin.

We need a state process that looks beyond a single utility’s interests to Oregon’s long-term energy security.

Leaburg Lake isn’t just a reservoir — it’s one of our largest local attractions for recreation, tourism, local agriculture and Oregon’s renewable energy landscape that extends beyond power generation.

Leaburg Lake is central for local tourism. More than 100,000 vehicles cross Leaburg Dam Road each year. Visitors come to Leaburg Fish Hatchery, EWEB Water Board Park and Leaburg Lake itself for recreation. The McKenzie Discovery Center is currently being renovated with tourism in mind — focusing on Leaburg Lake and the McKenzie River experience. If the lake is drained, all that activity vanishes. The loss of tourism revenue would be devastating for small businesses, guides and the hospitality industry throughout the valley.

Tourism is our main economy. Losing Leaburg Lake would be like pulling the rug out from under the McKenzie River Valley.

Leaburg Dam is a low-impact dam and is only 20 feet high and 400 feet wide, with two functioning fish ladders; it should not be compared to other dams in and around Oregon. There are environmental and fishery impacts. The Leaburg Fish Hatchery relies on lake water to function. The two fish ladders are essential for maintaining salmon runs. As ocean temperatures rise and natural salmon stocks decline, hatcheries are more critical than ever. Without the lake, the hatchery and the future of local salmon populations will be in jeopardy.

Many farmers and homeowners depend on irrigation water from the Leaburg Canal. Since the power plant went offline, we’ve already seen irrigation challenges that impact crops, gardens and property values. It’s another example of how interconnected all this really is.

The decision is not final. It’s not a done deal. EWEB voted to decommission the dam in 2022, but it still needs approvals from FERC (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) and NEPA (National Environmental Protection Agency). Importantly, no Environmental Impact Assessment has been completed yet, and that’s a required step.

Until FERC and NEPA sign off, there’s still an opportunity for the public to weigh in.

It’s not too late. FERC and NEPA still must approve this. Community voices carry weight.

If you think your electric bill is high now, imagine what it will look like in the future.

Get involved and speak up. Visit LeaburgLake.com to learn more, or email Oregon Citizens for Energy Security at LeaburgLakeActivitiesLLC@gmail.com.

Most importantly, contact EWEB directly at LeaburgLakeInfo@EWEB.org. Every message matters. When people speak up, decision-makers listen! This is about more than one dam; it’s about how Oregon balances progress with preservation. If we work together, we can protect the McKenzie River’s natural beauty, sustain our local economies and strengthen Oregon’s renewable energy future.

Nadine Scott is with Oregon Citizens for Energy Security/Save Leaburg Lake. OCES is a group of local property owners who want to preserve Hydro Power and Leaburg Lake.

Help keep truly independent

local news alive! As the year wraps up, we’re reminded — again — that independent local news doesn’t just magically appear. It exists because this community insists on having a watchdog, a megaphone and occasionally a thorn in someone’s side. Over the past two years, you helped us regroup and get back to doing what we do best: reporting with heart, backbone, and zero corporate nonsense. If you want to keep Eugene Weekly free and fearless… this is the moment. Support Eugene Weekly Today!