Slant — Cease and desist

• After months of controversy, the cities of Eugene and Springfield suddenly announced Friday, Dec. 6, they were canceling contracts with Flock Safety AI-powered license plate cameras. Neither city has ruled out using ALPR technology in the future. Eugene Police Chief Skinner said that abandoning this technology altogether would be a “failure for public safety.” At a Dec. 9 news conference, Skinner called the move a “difficult decision” but said an inadvertent activation of a camera after the city paused its use raised concerns and conflicted with what the Eugene City Council directed him to do, describing it as a “vulnerability” in the system. One of Springfield’s Flock cameras was also mistakenly turned on earlier this year.

• This week in “We put it online so you could read about it in the paper”: Reporter Eve Weston writes about the Civil Liberties Defense Center and local activists’ lawsuit against President Donald Trump, Kristi Noem and the Department of Homeland Security for violating protesters’ First Amendment Rights. The nonprofit legal defense group says the lawsuit could affect the rights of protesters across the country. On a more festive note, writer and copy editor Kat Tabor photographed Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers at WOW Hall Dec. 7, together with a slew of open mic performers. Also, we had a great time at the second annual lighting of the Christmas tree in Kesey Square Dec. 5. Check out the photos of EW staff and the Duck on Instagram and check out the What’s Happening Calendar for more fun.

• Thank you to all the folks who have been dropping by the giant red box (aka the EW office) at 1251 Lincoln Street with donations of nonperishable food, warm clothing and toiletries for Burrito Brigade. Please keep it coming to keep our community cared for this winter!

• Local authors we are reading: The New Journalism of the 1960s used the writing techniques of fiction to tell non-fictional stories. Eugene author Randall Luce’s new book, Black & Tan Fantasy (GladEye Press, $22.95), turns this approach around, weaving journalism’s short, to-the-point writing style into the telling of a lengthy and complex novel about the civil rights battles of the early 1960s in the American South. On the way it reaches into seemingly unrelated cultural worlds, from the book’s title — which it shares with a Duke Ellington/Bubber Miley jazz composition of 1927 — to the Tarot-like descriptions of such characters as the Hanged Man, the Drowned Man and the Wounded Man. It all makes for an intriguing journey.

• The next City Club of Eugene looks at the Lane County Fairgrounds — also known as the Lane Events Center — and its future. Speakers are Corey Buller, manager, Lane Events Center; Ted Coopman, chair, Jefferson Westside Neighbors; and Laurie Treiger, commissioner, Lane County District 3. Check it out at noon, Friday Dec. 12, WOW Hall, 291 West 8th Avenue.

• Dec. 18 is Eugene Weekly’s annual Giving Guide issue of local nonprofits to give to. The deadline has passed, but it’s never too late for a letter to the editor! Feel free to write a note to Letters@EugeneWeekly.com about your favorite nonprofit.

