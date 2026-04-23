• Watch out for traffic this weekend — the best kind! It’s the Eugene Marathon on April 26.

• Some calendar news! We have officially completed the transition to our new online events calendar platform, CitySpark. Things look a little different, but it’s still the same great, free calendar. Among other new features, you can now search and filter events by date and location. The best part? The website actually loads (which was too much to ask for from our last platform). In the transition, we lost some events and others got jumbled, so if you don’t see something that’s supposed to be there, please submit it again on CitySpark! If you have any questions or frustrations, email Cal@EugeneWeekly.com.

• We took our (little commie rag) show on the road last week and gave a talk at Eugene-Delta Rotary Club. As always, we were impressed by all the civic-minded folks we meet at these shindigs! We’re always open to come talk about what we do and why we do it, so feel free to hit up our publisher, Jody Rolnick, at Jody@EugeneWeekly.com.

• On the civic note, we’ve been hard at work interviewing folks for our May Primary Election endorsements. Our endorsements issue comes out April 30 — right around the time your ballot is mailed! We had fun talking to everyone from the library levy folks to Gov. Tina Kotek. Pro-tip: If you are wondering about your ballot, Google the words My Vote Oregon and type in your name and birthdate. Sneaky pro-tip: If you know anyone’s name and birthday you can type theirs in too — this is how we know University of Oregon Duck football coach Dan Lanning is a Republican.

•Letters, letters, letters! We love all the letters coming in! We cannot fit all letters in print (anyone want to sponsor the letters section?) but if the letter is 250 words or fewer, and is accurate, we publish it. If we cannot fit it in print in a timely manner, we publish online. So this week check out all the letters from the North Eugene High School students and election-oriented letters at EugeneWeekly.com.

• “Are Latino Students Getting the Education They Deserve?” is a bilingual community forum scheduled for 5:30 pm Wednesday, April 29, at the Springfield Public Library Meeting Room South. The focus will be on immigrant families and their children’s experiences in school. This community forum is co-sponsored by CAPE (Community Alliance for Public Education) and SAfER (Springfield Alliance for Equity and Respect.)