Giving Guide

Health

Cielo de Amor provides wheelchairs and opportunities for children and young adults with disabilities. Photo courtesy Cielo de Amor

Cielo de Amor

107 Ash Street

Eugene, OR 97402

458-201-9593

CielodeAmor.org

“Cielo de Amor provides services to people with disabilities in Ecuador. Custom wheelchairs, physical therapy, education, support and training creates life-changing opportunities for individuals and families. Their work is truly amazing!” — Yvonne Sassone, monthly donor

Share the Chair

2852 Willamette Street, #360

Eugene, OR 97405

ShareTheChairFoundation.us

“Share the Chair was founded with the mission to enhance accessibility and reduce barriers for BIPOC providers entering the field of psychology as therapists and counselors in Oregon. It is critical to have clinicians who share experiences and identities with the communities they serve.” — Lexy Menjivar Grueskin

Transition Health

1590 Willamette Street

Eugene, OR 97401

541-357-7594

Transition.health

“Transition Health is a vital resource for trans and queer communities, providing compassionate, evidence-based healthcare and education. Their commitment to advocacy and accessible services empowers individuals to thrive and makes them a leader in advancing inclusive, affirming care for all. Highly recommended for comprehensive, patient-centered support.” — Hilary Prager, CNM MPH at Planned Parenthood of SW Oregon

Education/Youth

Photo courtesy Lane County Diaper Bank.

Lane County Diaper Bank

4107 Industrial Avenue, Warehouse 2

Springfield, OR 97478

541-221-0824

LCDiaperBank.org

“Imagine standing in the diaper aisle choosing between paying rent or buying diapers. Many families in Lane County face that decision every month. Lane County Diaper Bank exists so parents don’t have to make that choice.” — Teresa Baur

Eugene Waldorf School

1350 McLean Blvd

Eugene, OR 97405

541-683-6951

EugeneWaldorf.org

“The Eugene Waldorf school has been providing pre-K through 8 education in our community for 45 years. EWS nurtures the body, mind and spirit of each individual child. The school is a beacon of hope, teaching children to be independent, creative, and critical thinkers.” — Claire Aldersong, parent

Friends of the Children

425 Lincoln Street

Eugene, OR 97401

971-205-2463

FriendsLaneCountyor.org

“Friends of the Children identifies young children who are at risk of failure in school and pairs these kids with a paid, professional mentor who meets with the child several times a week. This program provides a mentor for the 12 years the kid is in school, no matter what.” — Mary Mowday

Photo courtesy Kids First

Kids FIRST

299 East 18th Avenue

Eugene OR 97401

541-682-3938

KidsFIRSTCenter.net

“Kids FIRST, the children’s advocacy center in Eugene, provides essential intervention and advocacy services for children impacted by crime. Staff work tirelessly to ensure every child client’s needs are met with warmth and safety.” — David Van Der Haeghen, supporter and community and government affairs manager, NW Natural

Social Issues

Ann’s Heart Women’s Shelter

PO Box 499

Springfield, Oregon 97477

541-897-9764

AnnsHeartWomensShelter.org

“Ann’s Heart Women’s Shelter is a grassroots organization, started by women of Springfield, that aims to provide stable housing for unhoused women. Shelter staff work with the shelter guests 1:1 while providing resources to help the women transition to permanent housing.” — Lindsay Pittman

Civil Liberties Defense Center

1711 Willamette Street, Suite 301 #359

Eugene, Oregon 97401

541-687-9180

CLDC.org

“The Civil Liberties Defense Center is a non-profit legal defense program that fights fearlessly for activists facing legal attacks. They provide expert lawyers, legal observers, community trainings and resources. The current events demand their support more than ever! Support their critical resistance work at cldc.org/donate.” — Jenny Stern-Carusone

Community Supported Shelters board member Ken Beeson, co-executive director Heather Quaas-Annsa, development director Jennifer Yeh, former resident D.J. Williams and service navigation manager Mellinda Poor. Photo by Zane Sparling/The Oregonian.

Community Supported Shelters

1160 Grant Street

Eugene, OR 97402

541-683-0836

CommunitySupportedShelters.org

“I believe in Community Supported Shelters because they meet people where they are — offering shelter, employment support, healthcare, and recovery services that restore dignity and open the door to a new beginning. Helping people experiencing homelessness strengthens our entire community.” — Carl Yeh, CSS supporter

Photo courtesy CFTH

Connecting from the Heart

PO Box 21

Blachly, OR 97412

732-687-3571

CFTH.us.org

“Connecting from the Heart delivers healing and hope to vulnerable populations, using a unique blend of trauma-informed clinical education, soothing mindfulness practices and therapeutic music.” — Gary Collins

Oregon Country Fair/Jill Heiman Vision Fund

442 Lawrence Street

Eugene, Oregon 97401

541-343-4298

OregonCountryFair.org

“A donation to the Oregon Country Fair’s Jill Heiman Vision Fund is matched two to one by the OCF Board. In 2026, this fund will provide grants to organizations in our community that strive to meet the basic needs of our friends and neighbors struggling with food and housing insecurity.” — Norma Sax, Fair elder

Oregon Community Asylum Network

PO Box 5961

Eugene, OR 97405

541-852-2716

GrassrootsConnect.org/ocan

“Imagine you have arrived in the U.S. seeking a new home because you no longer feel safe in the country you left behind. OCAN will welcome you warmly! This group of committed social justice advocates provides direct services to over 50 new members of our community who are successfully rebuilding their lives.” — Katherine Gorham, retired 4J teacher and immigrant rights activist

Photo courtesy RAVEN

RAVEN (Radical Assistance for Vulnerable Eugene Neighbors)

3625 Donald Street

Eugene, OR 97405

541-221-2707

RavenEugene.org

“RAVEN provides a much-needed service to unhoused and marginalized people by offering no-barrier access to services that address their basic human needs of food, clothing, first aid, hygiene, harm reduction, access to medical, dental and mental health services and, very importantly, non-judgmental human connection.” — Ted Bierma Welch

Sexual Assault Support Services (SASS)

1902 Jefferson Street, Suite 1

Eugene, OR 97405

541-484-9791 (office) or 541-343-7277 (24/7 crisis/support line)

Sass-lane.org

“As we witness survivors’ rising pleas for justice and healing — SASS is their lifeline. With funding unraveling, community gifts are urgent. Please stand with survivors now.” — Rachael Carnes, mother of SASS advocate and volunteer, Jane Brinkley

Sponsors, Inc

338 Hwy 99

Eugene, OR 97402

541-485-8341

SponsorsInc.org

“From day one at Sponsors, people with conviction histories get help finding a home, a job, and the community they need to create more hopeful futures. Everyone benefits from this outcome. A day in Oregon prison costs taxpayers $174. A day at Sponsors costs $72.” — Donovan Mack

Photo courtesy TIP of Lane County

Trauma Intervention Program of Lane County (TIP)

TIP of Lane County

c/o Trauma Intervention Programs Inc.

13217 Jamboree Road #190

Tustin, CA 92782

541-286-6416

TIPLaneCounty.org

“TIP was invaluable to me and my husband in our day of tragedy. They are there just for you. Volunteers will stand by you in silence, they will listen, they will guide when needed. TIP is a group of specially trained volunteers who provide emotional first aid and practical support to survivors of traumatic events and their families in the first few hours following a tragedy.” — Debbie Cadigan, TIP volunteer

Food

Burrito Brigade

1775 West 6th Avenue

Eugene, OR 97402 (soon moving deeper in the Whit)

541-632-3239

BurritoBrigade.org

“So much is done with every dollar, from rescuing tasty produce, stocking pantries in 50-plus neighborhood locations and making the tastiest burritos in town. Donate! Volunteer! Spread the word! Food is a Human Right.” — P. Lyn Synclair, volunteer and cheerleader

Photo courtesy Eugene Plant Based Providers

Eugene Plant Based Providers

90 Grizzly Avenue

Eugene, OR 97404

503-260-5433

LivelifeStyleMedicine.com

“Eugene Plant Based Providers are local doctors, physicians assistants, nurses, physical therapists and psychologists dedicated to promoting health through evidence-based lifestyle interventions, especially food as medicine. Weekly classes, potlucks, cooking classes and more are free and focus on the root cause of disease rather than ‘a pill for every ill.’” — Tamera Wilhite, supporter

Environment

350 Eugene

1711 Willamette Street

Suite 301 #474

Eugene, OR 97401

350Eugene.org

“350 Eugene is a local climate justice group that advocates for strong policies that promote clean energy. It engages in education, direct action and lobbying to stop the harms caused by fossil fuels. It effectively does this with joy, love and beautiful art to protect our planet and people!” — Michael Carrigan and Sue Barnhart

Photo courtesy Cascadia Wildlands

Cascadia Wildlands

PO 10455

Eugene, OR 97440

541-434-1463

CascWild.org

“Cascadia Wildlands is doggedly confronting the unprecedented Trump attacks on our bedrock laws and policies that keep our special region wild. An investment in their work helps ensure our big trees remain standing, unique species persist into the future, and clean water flows to downstream communities.” — Donna Savitz, longtime supporter

Beyond Toxics

120 Shelton McMurphey Boulevard, Suite #280

Eugene, OR 97401

541-465-8860

BeyondToxics.org

“Beyond Toxics is the leading edge in our community — the first voice to alert us to toxic hazards and the impact on health and safety. They address issues with research and authority, and partner with impacted communities who might otherwise never be heard.” — Former Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis

ELAW Fellows Courage Nsirimovu ( andVictory Timizimor, Nigerian attorneys visiting a soil and groundwater remediation site in Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

Environmental Law Alliance Worldwide (ELAW)

1412 Pearl Street

Eugene, OR 97401

541-687-8454

ELAW.org

“We enthusiastically support the Environmental Law Alliance Worldwide and host their international Fellows here in Eugene. For 35 years, ELAW has successfully used local talent to coordinate and empower a worldwide network of activists, lawyers, and scientists fighting to protect our planet.” — Lisa Moeller and Scott Johnson

Photo courtesy FUSEE

Firefighters United for Safety, Ethics, and Ecology (FUSEE)

2852 Willamette Street #125

Eugene, OR 97405

541-338-7671

FUSEE.org

“The community building I’ve seen and experienced because of FUSEE will send waves of positive change that will affect generations of public land managers. In attending these mindfulness retreats I’ve seen how profoundly it can touch someone, and give them tools to heal invisible scars many wildland firefighters carry.” — Dalton Loveless, wildland firefighter, FUSEE Wellness Retreat peer leader

Photo courtesy NWLCT

Northwest Land Conservation Trust ( NWLCT)

1711 Willamette #301 PMB #686

Eugene, OR 97401

541-683-4685

NWLCT.org

“This group provides opportunities for individuals to protect their land for perpetuity. In my case, 40 acres of mixed woodland including oak savanna. There is currently no land trust available except for NWLCT to protect small parcels of land. For many people, protecting the land is their legacy.” — Bev Hollander, rural landowner

Outdoors/Skills

Photo courtesy Lost Valley Education Center

Lost Valley Education Center

81868 Lost Valley Lane

Dexter OR 97431

541-937-3351

LostValley.org

“Lost Valley is an incredible place that fosters loving community and provides crucial, affordable or free workshops to the public. These workshops include land stewardship, gardening, permaculture principles, natural building, and other practical skills (one that stands out from my time is a well-attended, all-day workshop on spinning yarn from wool).” — Olivia Matz, former employee and former intern

Shift Community Cycles. Photo courtesy Kendsie Channing.

Shift Community Cycles

811 West 6th Avenue

Eugene, OR 97402

616-728-2453

ShiftCC.org

“I found Shift when they restored my trusty vintage bike. Not only did they save my bicycle, they’re the friendliest bike shop in town. With their fun group rides, informative workshops, and inspiring Free Bikes 4 Kidz Program, Shift is leading the way in building a just and sustainable future!” — Andrew Collins-Anderson, Shift Community Cycles customer and supporter

Photo courtesy ToolBox Project

ToolBox Project

2235 Adams Street

Eugene, OR 97405

541-838-0125

EugeneToolboxProject.org

“As a Toolbox Project volunteer, I love helping people find the tools they need without the cost or hassle of owning them. Members borrow everything from drills to tile saws for free or low cost — no storage, no repairs, just shared resources that make projects possible.” — Patrick Fuller, member and volunteer

Arts and Culture

Clay Space

222 Polk Street

Eugene OR 97402

541-653-8089

ClaySpaceEugene.org

“Clay Space is one of the biggest contributors to the Food for Lane County Empty Bowls Fundraiser, which is held every May. Our members and students get together a couple times a year to create artisan-crafted bowls that we donate to this fundraiser — last year, we donated over 300 bowls to help them raise money for feeding hungry community members.” — Deb Babcock

Eugene Public Library Foundation

100 West 10th Avenue

Eugene, OR 97401

541-338-7018

EPLFoundation.org

“EPLF is a miracle worker in our community, raising funds to buy thousands of new books each year for EPL shelves — and to power programs like the ‘library cards for all’ public school access initiative; the early-reader jumpstarter, Imagination Library; and even book activity kits delivered to kids’ homes.” — Erin Douglass

Highway 58 Herald

47464 Highway 58

Oakridge, OR 97463

458-675-9203

Highway58Herald.org

“Continuing financial support of nonprofit journalism in Oakridge is vital to delivering the facts to the people. Small communities are better able to thrive when accurate and timely information is presented through accessible media, like The Herald. Recent coverage of Oakridge’s First Friday Art Walk, Metal Arts Show, and Tree Lighting events provided documentation of a growing community art scene. Thanks to a reporter and her photos, Oakridge is in the news, not left to vanish in the media world like other rural communities.” — Lynda Kammerer, Oakridge

Art Bingo. Photo courtesy The Kareng Fund.

The Kareng Fund (Caring Fund)

30 East Broadway, Suite #124

Eugene, OR 97401

541-556-4429

KarengFund.org

“I always hold so much gratitude in my heart for the way the Kareng Fund has supported me, in the wake of the difficult birth of my first child, and after a devastating fire in our home. Thank you to all for this vision which truly comes through for artists!” — Nicole Hummel, ceramic artist

Photo courtesy Wordcrafters

Wordcrafters in Eugene

434 Charnelton Street, Suite 102

Eugene, OR 97401

541-359-1212

WordCrafters.org

“As a guest instructor, I am impressed by how intentional and inclusive Wordcrafters is. They encourage people of every age and experience level to explore their creativity and develop their craft. As a literary nonprofit, Wordcrafters enhances the Eugene arts community.” — Patricia B. Crisafulli, member

Animals

Photo courtesy Blue Barn Farm & Sanctuary

Blue Barn Farm & Sanctuary

33705 East Harvey Road

Creswell, OR 97426-9678

BlueBarnSanctuary.org

“Blue Barn Farm & Sanctuary not only provides a home and lifetime care for farmed animals who desperately need a soft spot to land, they help remind humans of the importance of kindness and compassion. Through their humane education programs, starting with young children, they are helping to create a better, more empathetic world for all of us. There is nothing more important.” — Leigh-Anne Jasheway, local author and comedian

Showing love for VeganFest. Photo courtesy Debbie Morris.

Compassionate Living / Eugene VeganFest

608 Startouch Drive

Eugene, OR 97405

707-540-1760

Compassionate-Living.org

EugeneVeganFest.org

“The Eugene VeganFest is a celebration of compassionate and sustainable living in Eugene, Oregon with fantastic food, innovative vendors, and inspiring speakers. Compassionate Living hosts this transformative annual event as one of their numerous in-person and online educational projects.” — Debbie Morris, Eugene VeganFest volunteer

Bonded felines who found their new forever family through Greenhill. Photo courtesy Kim Herrington.

Greenhill Humane Society

88530 Green Hill Road

Eugene, OR 97402

541-689-1503

Green-hill.org

“We became involved with Greenhill Humane Society years ago as volunteers and foster parents. We support their mission of caring for and providing resources for animals and their humane treatment. Greenhill relies on donations for the majority of its budget.” — Jeff Morey and Gail Harris

Photo courtesy IWRC

International Wildlife Rehabilitation Council (IWRC)

PO Box 3197

Eugene, OR 97403

866-871-1869

TheIWRC.org

“The IWRC is a small, hard-working nonprofit, based in Eugene, that has a global outreach. Their mission is to deliver training to wildlife rehabilitators in the U.S. and globally, with in-person training courses being delivered in 18 countries and they are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year!” — Adam Grogan, former board member

Photo Courtesy WAG

Willamette Animal Guild (WAG)

PO Box 22752

Eugene, OR 97402

541-345-3566

WagWag.org

“WAG’s low-cost spay/neuter clinic is essential to reduce pet overpopulation (84,000 surgeries so far), and WAG’s thrift boutique is a gem! I adore their high-quality, unique giftable items, and all proceeds help ensure everyone can afford to get their animal fixed at WAG. It’s a fantastic way to give back!” — Brenda Black, supporter

