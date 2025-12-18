Giving Guide

By EW staff and this community
Give the gift of your support — whether it’s volunteering or that bottom-line funding it takes to keep a nonprofit going — even the smallest amount helps! Eugene Weekly asked folks in the community to nominate their fav nonprofits and here they are — no cost to list, we just want folks to know the causes you love!
Don’t see your own favorite? Send us a letter to the editor (Letters@EugeneWeekly.com) and we will get it in the paper and add it to our listings.
Health
Cielo de Amor
107 Ash Street
Eugene, OR 97402
458-201-9593
CielodeAmor.org
“Cielo de Amor provides services to people with disabilities in Ecuador. Custom wheelchairs, physical therapy, education, support and training creates life-changing opportunities for individuals and families. Their work is truly amazing!” — Yvonne Sassone, monthly donor
Share the Chair
2852 Willamette Street, #360
Eugene, OR 97405
ShareTheChairFoundation.us
“Share the Chair was founded with the mission to enhance accessibility and reduce barriers for BIPOC providers entering the field of psychology as therapists and counselors in Oregon. It is critical to have clinicians who share experiences and identities with the communities they serve.” — Lexy Menjivar Grueskin
Transition Health
1590 Willamette Street
Eugene, OR 97401
541-357-7594
Transition.health
“Transition Health is a vital resource for trans and queer communities, providing compassionate, evidence-based healthcare and education. Their commitment to advocacy and accessible services empowers individuals to thrive and makes them a leader in advancing inclusive, affirming care for all. Highly recommended for comprehensive, patient-centered support.” — Hilary Prager, CNM MPH at Planned Parenthood of SW Oregon
Education/Youth
Lane County Diaper Bank
4107 Industrial Avenue, Warehouse 2
Springfield, OR 97478
541-221-0824
LCDiaperBank.org
“Imagine standing in the diaper aisle choosing between paying rent or buying diapers. Many families in Lane County face that decision every month. Lane County Diaper Bank exists so parents don’t have to make that choice.” — Teresa Baur
Eugene Waldorf School
1350 McLean Blvd
Eugene, OR 97405
541-683-6951
EugeneWaldorf.org
“The Eugene Waldorf school has been providing pre-K through 8 education in our community for 45 years. EWS nurtures the body, mind and spirit of each individual child. The school is a beacon of hope, teaching children to be independent, creative, and critical thinkers.” — Claire Aldersong, parent
Friends of the Children
425 Lincoln Street
Eugene, OR 97401
971-205-2463
FriendsLaneCountyor.org
“Friends of the Children identifies young children who are at risk of failure in school and pairs these kids with a paid, professional mentor who meets with the child several times a week. This program provides a mentor for the 12 years the kid is in school, no matter what.” — Mary Mowday
Kids FIRST
299 East 18th Avenue
Eugene OR 97401
541-682-3938
KidsFIRSTCenter.net
“Kids FIRST, the children’s advocacy center in Eugene, provides essential intervention and advocacy services for children impacted by crime. Staff work tirelessly to ensure every child client’s needs are met with warmth and safety.” — David Van Der Haeghen, supporter and community and government affairs manager, NW Natural
Social Issues
Ann’s Heart Women’s Shelter
PO Box 499
Springfield, Oregon 97477
541-897-9764
AnnsHeartWomensShelter.org
“Ann’s Heart Women’s Shelter is a grassroots organization, started by women of Springfield, that aims to provide stable housing for unhoused women. Shelter staff work with the shelter guests 1:1 while providing resources to help the women transition to permanent housing.” — Lindsay Pittman
Civil Liberties Defense Center
1711 Willamette Street, Suite 301 #359
Eugene, Oregon 97401
541-687-9180
CLDC.org
“The Civil Liberties Defense Center is a non-profit legal defense program that fights fearlessly for activists facing legal attacks. They provide expert lawyers, legal observers, community trainings and resources. The current events demand their support more than ever! Support their critical resistance work at cldc.org/donate.” — Jenny Stern-Carusone
Community Supported Shelters
1160 Grant Street
Eugene, OR 97402
541-683-0836
CommunitySupportedShelters.org
“I believe in Community Supported Shelters because they meet people where they are — offering shelter, employment support, healthcare, and recovery services that restore dignity and open the door to a new beginning. Helping people experiencing homelessness strengthens our entire community.” — Carl Yeh, CSS supporter
Connecting from the Heart
PO Box 21
Blachly, OR 97412
732-687-3571
CFTH.us.org
“Connecting from the Heart delivers healing and hope to vulnerable populations, using a unique blend of trauma-informed clinical education, soothing mindfulness practices and therapeutic music.” — Gary Collins
Oregon Country Fair/Jill Heiman Vision Fund
442 Lawrence Street
Eugene, Oregon 97401
541-343-4298
OregonCountryFair.org
“A donation to the Oregon Country Fair’s Jill Heiman Vision Fund is matched two to one by the OCF Board. In 2026, this fund will provide grants to organizations in our community that strive to meet the basic needs of our friends and neighbors struggling with food and housing insecurity.” — Norma Sax, Fair elder
Oregon Community Asylum Network
PO Box 5961
Eugene, OR 97405
541-852-2716
GrassrootsConnect.org/ocan
“Imagine you have arrived in the U.S. seeking a new home because you no longer feel safe in the country you left behind. OCAN will welcome you warmly! This group of committed social justice advocates provides direct services to over 50 new members of our community who are successfully rebuilding their lives.” — Katherine Gorham, retired 4J teacher and immigrant rights activist
RAVEN (Radical Assistance for Vulnerable Eugene Neighbors)
3625 Donald Street
Eugene, OR 97405
541-221-2707
RavenEugene.org
“RAVEN provides a much-needed service to unhoused and marginalized people by offering no-barrier access to services that address their basic human needs of food, clothing, first aid, hygiene, harm reduction, access to medical, dental and mental health services and, very importantly, non-judgmental human connection.” — Ted Bierma Welch
Sexual Assault Support Services (SASS)
1902 Jefferson Street, Suite 1
Eugene, OR 97405
541-484-9791 (office) or 541-343-7277 (24/7 crisis/support line)
Sass-lane.org
“As we witness survivors’ rising pleas for justice and healing — SASS is their lifeline. With funding unraveling, community gifts are urgent. Please stand with survivors now.” — Rachael Carnes, mother of SASS advocate and volunteer, Jane Brinkley
Sponsors, Inc
338 Hwy 99
Eugene, OR 97402
541-485-8341
SponsorsInc.org
“From day one at Sponsors, people with conviction histories get help finding a home, a job, and the community they need to create more hopeful futures. Everyone benefits from this outcome. A day in Oregon prison costs taxpayers $174. A day at Sponsors costs $72.” — Donovan Mack
Trauma Intervention Program of Lane County (TIP)
TIP of Lane County
c/o Trauma Intervention Programs Inc.
13217 Jamboree Road #190
Tustin, CA 92782
541-286-6416
TIPLaneCounty.org
“TIP was invaluable to me and my husband in our day of tragedy. They are there just for you. Volunteers will stand by you in silence, they will listen, they will guide when needed. TIP is a group of specially trained volunteers who provide emotional first aid and practical support to survivors of traumatic events and their families in the first few hours following a tragedy.” — Debbie Cadigan, TIP volunteer
Food
Burrito Brigade
1775 West 6th Avenue
Eugene, OR 97402 (soon moving deeper in the Whit)
541-632-3239
BurritoBrigade.org
“So much is done with every dollar, from rescuing tasty produce, stocking pantries in 50-plus neighborhood locations and making the tastiest burritos in town. Donate! Volunteer! Spread the word! Food is a Human Right.” — P. Lyn Synclair, volunteer and cheerleader
Eugene Plant Based Providers
90 Grizzly Avenue
Eugene, OR 97404
503-260-5433
LivelifeStyleMedicine.com
“Eugene Plant Based Providers are local doctors, physicians assistants, nurses, physical therapists and psychologists dedicated to promoting health through evidence-based lifestyle interventions, especially food as medicine. Weekly classes, potlucks, cooking classes and more are free and focus on the root cause of disease rather than ‘a pill for every ill.’” — Tamera Wilhite, supporter
Environment
350 Eugene
1711 Willamette Street
Suite 301 #474
Eugene, OR 97401
350Eugene.org
“350 Eugene is a local climate justice group that advocates for strong policies that promote clean energy. It engages in education, direct action and lobbying to stop the harms caused by fossil fuels. It effectively does this with joy, love and beautiful art to protect our planet and people!” — Michael Carrigan and Sue Barnhart
Cascadia Wildlands
PO 10455
Eugene, OR 97440
541-434-1463
CascWild.org
“Cascadia Wildlands is doggedly confronting the unprecedented Trump attacks on our bedrock laws and policies that keep our special region wild. An investment in their work helps ensure our big trees remain standing, unique species persist into the future, and clean water flows to downstream communities.” — Donna Savitz, longtime supporter
Beyond Toxics
120 Shelton McMurphey Boulevard, Suite #280
Eugene, OR 97401
541-465-8860
BeyondToxics.org
“Beyond Toxics is the leading edge in our community — the first voice to alert us to toxic hazards and the impact on health and safety. They address issues with research and authority, and partner with impacted communities who might otherwise never be heard.” — Former Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis
Environmental Law Alliance Worldwide (ELAW)
1412 Pearl Street
Eugene, OR 97401
541-687-8454
ELAW.org
“We enthusiastically support the Environmental Law Alliance Worldwide and host their international Fellows here in Eugene. For 35 years, ELAW has successfully used local talent to coordinate and empower a worldwide network of activists, lawyers, and scientists fighting to protect our planet.” — Lisa Moeller and Scott Johnson
Firefighters United for Safety, Ethics, and Ecology (FUSEE)
2852 Willamette Street #125
Eugene, OR 97405
541-338-7671
FUSEE.org
“The community building I’ve seen and experienced because of FUSEE will send waves of positive change that will affect generations of public land managers. In attending these mindfulness retreats I’ve seen how profoundly it can touch someone, and give them tools to heal invisible scars many wildland firefighters carry.” — Dalton Loveless, wildland firefighter, FUSEE Wellness Retreat peer leader
Northwest Land Conservation Trust ( NWLCT)
1711 Willamette #301 PMB #686
Eugene, OR 97401
541-683-4685
NWLCT.org
“This group provides opportunities for individuals to protect their land for perpetuity. In my case, 40 acres of mixed woodland including oak savanna. There is currently no land trust available except for NWLCT to protect small parcels of land. For many people, protecting the land is their legacy.” — Bev Hollander, rural landowner
Outdoors/Skills
Lost Valley Education Center
81868 Lost Valley Lane
Dexter OR 97431
541-937-3351
LostValley.org
“Lost Valley is an incredible place that fosters loving community and provides crucial, affordable or free workshops to the public. These workshops include land stewardship, gardening, permaculture principles, natural building, and other practical skills (one that stands out from my time is a well-attended, all-day workshop on spinning yarn from wool).” — Olivia Matz, former employee and former intern
Shift Community Cycles
811 West 6th Avenue
Eugene, OR 97402
616-728-2453
ShiftCC.org
“I found Shift when they restored my trusty vintage bike. Not only did they save my bicycle, they’re the friendliest bike shop in town. With their fun group rides, informative workshops, and inspiring Free Bikes 4 Kidz Program, Shift is leading the way in building a just and sustainable future!” — Andrew Collins-Anderson, Shift Community Cycles customer and supporter
ToolBox Project
2235 Adams Street
Eugene, OR 97405
541-838-0125
EugeneToolboxProject.org
“As a Toolbox Project volunteer, I love helping people find the tools they need without the cost or hassle of owning them. Members borrow everything from drills to tile saws for free or low cost — no storage, no repairs, just shared resources that make projects possible.” — Patrick Fuller, member and volunteer
Arts and Culture
Clay Space
222 Polk Street
Eugene OR 97402
541-653-8089
ClaySpaceEugene.org
“Clay Space is one of the biggest contributors to the Food for Lane County Empty Bowls Fundraiser, which is held every May. Our members and students get together a couple times a year to create artisan-crafted bowls that we donate to this fundraiser — last year, we donated over 300 bowls to help them raise money for feeding hungry community members.” — Deb Babcock
Eugene Public Library Foundation
100 West 10th Avenue
Eugene, OR 97401
541-338-7018
EPLFoundation.org
“EPLF is a miracle worker in our community, raising funds to buy thousands of new books each year for EPL shelves — and to power programs like the ‘library cards for all’ public school access initiative; the early-reader jumpstarter, Imagination Library; and even book activity kits delivered to kids’ homes.” — Erin Douglass
Highway 58 Herald
47464 Highway 58
Oakridge, OR 97463
458-675-9203
Highway58Herald.org
“Continuing financial support of nonprofit journalism in Oakridge is vital to delivering the facts to the people. Small communities are better able to thrive when accurate and timely information is presented through accessible media, like The Herald. Recent coverage of Oakridge’s First Friday Art Walk, Metal Arts Show, and Tree Lighting events provided documentation of a growing community art scene. Thanks to a reporter and her photos, Oakridge is in the news, not left to vanish in the media world like other rural communities.” — Lynda Kammerer, Oakridge
The Kareng Fund (Caring Fund)
30 East Broadway, Suite #124
Eugene, OR 97401
541-556-4429
KarengFund.org
“I always hold so much gratitude in my heart for the way the Kareng Fund has supported me, in the wake of the difficult birth of my first child, and after a devastating fire in our home. Thank you to all for this vision which truly comes through for artists!” — Nicole Hummel, ceramic artist
Wordcrafters in Eugene
434 Charnelton Street, Suite 102
Eugene, OR 97401
541-359-1212
WordCrafters.org
“As a guest instructor, I am impressed by how intentional and inclusive Wordcrafters is. They encourage people of every age and experience level to explore their creativity and develop their craft. As a literary nonprofit, Wordcrafters enhances the Eugene arts community.” — Patricia B. Crisafulli, member
Animals
Blue Barn Farm & Sanctuary
33705 East Harvey Road
Creswell, OR 97426-9678
BlueBarnSanctuary.org
“Blue Barn Farm & Sanctuary not only provides a home and lifetime care for farmed animals who desperately need a soft spot to land, they help remind humans of the importance of kindness and compassion. Through their humane education programs, starting with young children, they are helping to create a better, more empathetic world for all of us. There is nothing more important.” — Leigh-Anne Jasheway, local author and comedian
Compassionate Living / Eugene VeganFest
608 Startouch Drive
Eugene, OR 97405
707-540-1760
Compassionate-Living.org
EugeneVeganFest.org
“The Eugene VeganFest is a celebration of compassionate and sustainable living in Eugene, Oregon with fantastic food, innovative vendors, and inspiring speakers. Compassionate Living hosts this transformative annual event as one of their numerous in-person and online educational projects.” — Debbie Morris, Eugene VeganFest volunteer
Greenhill Humane Society
88530 Green Hill Road
Eugene, OR 97402
541-689-1503
Green-hill.org
“We became involved with Greenhill Humane Society years ago as volunteers and foster parents. We support their mission of caring for and providing resources for animals and their humane treatment. Greenhill relies on donations for the majority of its budget.” — Jeff Morey and Gail Harris
International Wildlife Rehabilitation Council (IWRC)
PO Box 3197
Eugene, OR 97403
866-871-1869
TheIWRC.org
“The IWRC is a small, hard-working nonprofit, based in Eugene, that has a global outreach. Their mission is to deliver training to wildlife rehabilitators in the U.S. and globally, with in-person training courses being delivered in 18 countries and they are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year!” — Adam Grogan, former board member
Willamette Animal Guild (WAG)
PO Box 22752
Eugene, OR 97402
541-345-3566
WagWag.org
“WAG’s low-cost spay/neuter clinic is essential to reduce pet overpopulation (84,000 surgeries so far), and WAG’s thrift boutique is a gem! I adore their high-quality, unique giftable items, and all proceeds help ensure everyone can afford to get their animal fixed at WAG. It’s a fantastic way to give back!” — Brenda Black, supporter
