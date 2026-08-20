Activist Alert

Protests, activism and more around Lane County

News by Camilla MortensenPosted on

“I think that Donald Trump is the most grave threat we will face to our democracy in our lifetime, and potentially in American history.” — Cassidy Hutchinson, former White House aide

Check EugeneTogetherStrong.org for protest updates. If arrested at a protest: Eugene Jail Support is 541-515-5721 and Civil Liberties Defense Center help line is 541-603-6891.

People Over Policing: Community Forum on EPD Violence, Racism and Public Safety in Eugene, 2 pm to 4 pm, Sunday August 16, Tykeson Room, Eugene Public Library.

Get Out the Vote Postcard Party, 1 pm to 3:30 pm Saturday, August 22, Gratitude Brewing, 540 East 8th Avenue.

Ongoing at the Eugene Federal Building, 7th Avenue and Pearl Street.

Mondays: Veterans for Peace, Chapter 159, weekly protest, 1 pm to 2 pm. 

Tuesdays: Singing for Our Lives, noon to 1 pm, the BeLonging Space and Interfaith Alliance with Migrants. Shame on ICE, 1 pm to 2 pm, Indivisible Eugene/Springfield. Love and Rage Protest, 2 pm to 5 pm. 

Wednesdays: Showing Up for Racial Justice, noon to 1 pm, protest and whistle kit making. Resisters Book Club, noon to 1 pm, sidewalk of 6th Avenue. Weekly Vigils Against the Genocide in Gaza and Against ICE, 3:30 pm to 6 pm, Planet Versus Pentagon.

Thursdays: Signs of Fascism Protest, 10 am to noon. Signs provided, wear black. Indivisible. Neighbors Protecting Neighbors, noon to 2 pm. 

Fridays: Raging Grannies, noon to 2 pm. 50501 Weekly Protest, 2 pm to 4 pm, bearing witness to ICE violence. 

Sundays: SLUG Queens Resist! and Eugene Inflatables Protest, 1 pm to 3 pm.

Ongoing events 

Mondays: Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am, corners of 29th and Willamette Street and 11 am to noon, corner of Coburg and Harlow roads. Protect Our Election Sign Waving, 4:30 pm to  5:30 pm, corner of 7th and Oak. 

Tuesdays-Sundays: Make protest signs at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm, up to four signs with materials provided by Eugene Message Makers at Community Table Space, $5-$10 sug. don. to MECCA. 

Wednesdays: Postcarding to Iowans to register to vote in November, 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm, The Gardens on Friendly.  RSVP: Swiftly41@gmail.com.

Thursdays: Postcarding to vote Susan Collins of Maine out of the Senate! 1 pm to 3 pm, Thursday, August 13, Gryff’s Pub on Bailey Hill across from Churchill High. RSVP Pandi96743@yahoo.com. Donations needed for postage — Venmo @pamela-bahnsen-2 or by check to Pamela Bahnsen, PostCarders Defending Democracy! P.O. Box 482, Creswell 97426.

Fridays: Stop the Cuts, noon, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive. Stand in Solidarity with Food Not Bombs Feeding the Community, 4 pm, downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/FoodnotBombs_Eugene. We the People Party, 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, second Friday of the month at Tall Firs Cafe in Springfield to reestablish government of, by and for the people.

Saturdays: Peaceful protest, noon to 1 pm, Coburg City Hall, 91136 N. Willamette Street, Coburg, rain or shine, Indivisible Coburg.

• Second Sundays: Springfield Community of Peace: Seeking Peace in the Middle East, 3 pm, Ebbert Methodist Church, 532 C Street, Springfield. Discussion and action.

Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and subscribe to the Activist Alert newsletter at EugeneWeekly.com/newsletter to get this information in your inbox on Wednesdays! 