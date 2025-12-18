Slant — Santa’s not here yet

• ICE Box: Portland Immigration Rights Coalition updated on Dec. 15 that 60 detentions were reported between Dec. 8 and Dec. 14. Sixteen were in Multnomah County, 28 in Washington County and the rest in Clark, Yamhill, Marion, Clatsop and Clackamas counties.

• Hey Mr. Rogers fans, let’s focus on the helpers! Shout out to Eugene-based U.S. District Judge Ann Aiken. The Oregonian reported that when a 22-year-old woman in immigration custody took the witness stand Dec. 8 “and said she hadn’t had anything to eat since she was rousted at 2 am for the drive from a detention center in Tacoma to federal court in Eugene, the judge immediately halted the hearing,” saying, “OK, that’s unacceptable.” Aiken said she wouldn’t continue until federal officers fed the woman and offered up her own lunch. Aiken also doubtlessly further pissed off the Trump administration when she granted a 14-day restraining order barring Homeland Security from enforcing a “loud or unusual noise” provision of new rules that are trying to stifle protesters on federal property while the court determines whether a permanent injunction of the rules will be upheld. Read more by reporter Eve Weston on EugeneWeekly.com.

• Onto a note of sadness and a resounding WTF — news of the murder of beloved film director Rob Reiner and wife photographer Michele Reiner this week was a knife in the heart of Gen Xers who loved The Princess Bride, This is Spinal Tap, Stand By My (this last filmed locally) and more. The WTF is for the psychotic and evil post by President Donald Trump on his Truth Social platform blaming the deaths on “the anger” Reiner “caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME” and that Reiner “was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump.” That post was revolting.

• In city news: The Eugene City Council voted Dec. 10 to direct the city manager to begin the process of restructuring Eugene Springfield Fire to run as a standalone agency, jointly governed by Eugene and Springfield. A side note, City Manager Sarah Medary retired Dec. 12 and Assistant City Manager Matt Rodrigues is the interim city manager until the council hires the next one. And yes, the agency calls itself Eugene Springfield Fire and cut off the word “department.” You do you, fire department.

• What we are reading: The Fragile Blue Dot (GladEye Press, $15.95) uses fiction to depict the complexities of the climate crisis and environmental advocacy. Ross West’s short stories are more illustrative than other dystopian tales because the book doesn’t isolate its pages to one story or group of characters and so emphasizes the many ways that climate change threatens to endanger the planet. The book addresses how sources of power will couch their environmental damage as necessary interventions. (Tellingly, the characters who try to challenge the destruction are sometimes discouraged with phrases such as “don’t turn over rocks” or “don’t make waves,” showing the hypocrisy of their speakers.) West was a science writer at the University of Oregon, as well as editor of Oregon Quarterly (Review by Kendahl Nuckles).

